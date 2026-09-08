2027 Volvo ES90 updated in Malaysia – new colours, Nappa leather, 21-inch wheels; 662 km WLTP; RM339,888

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / 8 September 2026 3:24 pm

At today’s launch of the updated Volvo EX90, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) also revealed that the ES90 has been given a number of changes following its introduction just a few months ago in January this year.

For the 2027 model year, the ES90 remains locally assembled (CKD) and sees no change in price, with the sole Ultra Single Motor Extended Range variant retailing at RM339,888 on-the-road without insurance. The powertrain is the same too, with a rear electric motor rated at 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 480 Nm of torque that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.6 seconds and top speed of 180 km/h (limited).

Said electric motor continues to draw power from a 92-kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery pack that can be fast charged at a peak DC input of 350 kW (10-80% state of charge in 22 minutes) or charged via AC at 11 kW peak (0-100% state of charge in ten hours).

Meanwhile, the WTLP-rated range is now up to 662 km, which is an increase of 11 km compared to before. This is likely due to the new 21-inch alloy wheels that replace the previous 22-inch units, the former also in a diamond cut five-spoke design.

In addition to the wheels, another change for the ES90 is the use of Nappa leather upholstery inside the cabin instead of synthetic Nordico leather previously. This is available in either Charcoal or a new Cardamom colour – both also offered for the updated EX90 – and paired with birch wood décor.

On the topic of colours, the ES90 gets two new exterior finishes: Mulberry Red (also available for the EX90) and Aurora Silver. Both join the existing Onyx Black, Crystal White and Vapour Grey, with Denim Blue being dropped from the palette.

Lastly, the ES90’s Google built-in infotainment system now supports wireless Android Auto connectivity – Apple CarPlay was already wireless previously. The updated ES90 is being offered with cash rebates of up to RM17,600 as well as a Volvo wallbox worth RM3,990 for a total value of up to RM21,590.

GALLERY: Volvo ES90 in Mulberry Red