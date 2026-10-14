Peugeot E-T16 concept debuts to celebrate 205 T16 rally icon, preview new e-208 – tri-motor EV with 816 PS

In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Peugeot / by Gerard Lye / 14 October 2026 1:37 pm

French carmakers appear to be on a nostalgia trip of late. The Renault 5 has returned as an electric vehicle (EV), Citroen is bringing back the 2CV and Alpine revived the A310 nameplate for a concept that looks recognisable to the original.

Peugeot is also part of this party because in addition to the RCZ Vision concept, the company also presented the E-T16 concept which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 205 T16’s double victory in the 1985 and 1986 editions of the World Rally Championship.

The modern reimagination, like the RCZ Vision, also showcases the ‘Feline Future’ design philosophy but fans of the 205 T16 will be upset to know that it lacks the sharp lines and blocky structures of the rally icon.

However, there are several design cues that point towards the classic, including the horizontal light strips on the grille and the rear end, pronounced wheel arches as well as cutouts on the rear fenders that are a nod to the intakes on the mid-engined rally car. On the concept, they serve to house the charging port and door-opening.

Peugeot is also keen to point out the aggressively sculpted bonnet with large air outlets, the three oversized cooling intakes on the front bumper, air extractors behind the front wheels, a rear underbody extractor incorporating a twin diffuser with two adjustable aero blades, topped by a large “cat-ear” rear wing.

Some of the ‘Feline Future’ elements you see here could make their way onto the next-generation e-208, which replaces the current model that has been around since 2019. This also applies to the interior, with the concept introducing the next generation of the brand’s i-Cockpit as well as the Hypersquare.

The former is a large, 21-inch panoramic display that is gently curved, similar to what you’ll find in today’s 3008 and 5008. As for the Hypersquare, it is inspired by the steering wheel in the 9X8 endurance racer and taps into steer-by-wire technology. It’s unconventional, rectangular shape with four round circles is accentuated further by a configurable central display that shows essential information such as speed and lap timing.

Other areas of the concept’s cabin are racing-focused or aesthetically pleasing, including the generous use of carbon-fibre, anodised aluminium and technical mesh, joined by dramatic bucket seats and shapely pedals and physical controls.

As you’d expect, there’s no turbocharged inline-four engine, with two electric motors and suspension components being what you see when the entire rear body section is tilted open. There is another electric motor at the front for a tri-motor setup that is rated at 816 PS (804 hp or 600 kW).

Peugeot says this is the most powerful model it has ever built, and with a power-to-weight ratio of less than two kg per PS, the E-T16 can get from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, with the run up to 300 km/h taking 16 seconds. Three drive modes are available to adjust power delivery, suspension settings and torque distribution between the two axles, including a Track option for “unrestricted extreme driving.”

The electric motors are wired to an 800-volt electrical architecture combined with an 85-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, the latter providing up to 400 km of WLTP-rated range and capable of charging from 10-80% in under 15 minutes. The company also highlighted the car’s optimised cooling system, which enables three laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife – more than 60 km – to be completed in Performance mode with no power limitation.

For stopping power, the four brake discs measure 380 mm each, and there is vertically mounted hydraulic handbrake just like on rally cars. Tyres are oversized Michelin rubbers measuring 275 mm wide at the front and 315 mm at the rear. Peugeot hasn’t confirmed if the E-T16 will become a series production car that can be bought, but we can be hopeful.