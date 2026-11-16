In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 November 2026 9:40 pm

The developer of the TuJu navigation app had to pay RM300,000 in a single day after downloads surged past one million, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Rakyat today. “The sudden increase in users caused the subscription charges by the navigation map service provider to exceed the payment limit, to the point that Prosignal had to pay RM300,000 in one day, for example,” he said while winding up the debate on the works ministry’s Budget 2027 allocation.

TuJu had about 200,000 downloads over seven months before the government barred civil servants from using Waze for official duties on October 20, and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians to switch to local apps such as TuJu. Downloads then rose to 800,000 and passed one million within a few days, Ahmad said. The surge put pressure on the app’s system capacity and disrupted its navigation function.

Prosignal Consortium developed TuJu under a joint venture agreement with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) signed on January 20, 2023, Ahmad said. He didn’t name the map provider or explain how the charges were worked out. When TuJu launched, it used Google’s mapping and POI data.

Since November 6, TuJu’s navigation function has linked directly to Google Maps, which Ahmad said was done to keep the app’s operating costs down. He said his officers showed him how it works today, using TuJu to get directions back to his hometown of Benut in Pontian, Johor. As we reported earlier this month, the Android version had already started sending users to Google Maps after an update on October 30.

“The development of this app did not involve any use of public funds. There are no public funds for the TuJu app,” Ahmad said, adding that neither the government nor LLM had allocated any money to it. Prosignal bears the full cost of developing, operating and maintaining the app.

Ahmad was replying to Klang MP Ganabatirau Veraman, Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman, who raised TuJu during the debate. Ganabatirau asked how much TuJu cost to develop and how much public money was spent, whether the developer was chosen through an open tender or direct negotiation, what caused the technical problems, why TuJu sends users to Google Maps when it was introduced as a local alternative, and how long and how much more it would take to make it a fully working navigation app. Ahmad didn’t say how Prosignal was chosen.

Cha Kee Chin said LLM, which is chaired by Simpang Renggam MP Datuk Hasni Mohammad, should take responsibility for TuJu and the works ministry should monitor it, instead of ministers with no links to the app being blamed. Young Syefura asked whether there are plans to improve TuJu and integrate it with the MyJalan road complaints app.

LLM and Prosignal have since carried out recovery and improvement work on the app, Ahmad said. LLM is also coordinating talks on improving TuJu’s systems with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), the digital ministry, the National Digital Department and GovTech Malaysia.

TuJu was launched on November 26, 2025 to provide real-time traffic information on tolled highways, and navigation was added as an extra feature. Its main features, including R&R searches, emergency assistance, live highway CCTV feeds and real-time traffic information, are available on both iOS and Android, Ahmad said. LLM said last month that TuJu wasn’t developed to compete with Waze.