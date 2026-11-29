In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 5:12 pm

Leapmotor has a new large SUV on the way, called the DX. It appears in the 414th batch of new vehicle filings from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), published on November 25. The filing covers four versions: two extended-range EVs (EREV) and two pure EVs.

The DX joins the D series, Leapmotor’s top line-up, which so far has the D19 SUV and the D99 MPV. The D19 went on sale in China on April 16 with six or seven seats, priced from 219,800 to 269,800 yuan (RM135k to RM166k). The DX is a five-seater on the same 3,110 mm wheelbase. Sina Tech expects it to take on five-seat SUVs such as the Li Auto L7 and Aito M7.

It’s 5,151 mm long, 101 mm shorter than the D19. It’s also 1,999 mm wide and 1,775 or 1,795 mm tall, depending on the version.

The EREVs use a 1.5 litre turbo engine with 95 kW (129 PS) to generate electricity. Two motors drive the wheels, a 100 kW (136 PS) unit at the front and a 200 kW (272 PS) one at the rear. Top speed is 180 km/h, and kerb weight is 2,500 or 2,675 kg.

The dual-motor EV has a 180 kW (245 PS) front motor and a 230 kW (313 PS) rear motor, for a total of 410 kW (557 PS). Its top speed is also 180 km/h, and it weighs 2,725 kg. The three-motor version has one 180 kW motor at the front and two at the rear, for 540 kW (734 PS). It does 200 km/h and weighs 2,785 kg.

Those are the same outputs as the D19’s EREV and EV powertrains. All four versions use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells from CATL, built into packs by Leapmotor’s own battery company. The filing doesn’t give the battery capacity or the range. The D19 EREV has a 63.7 or 80.3 kWh battery, while the EV gets 99.6 or 115 kWh.

The MIIT photos show a lidar sensor on the roof, a full-width light bar at the front and a full-width tail light. Tyre sizes are 265/45 R21 and 275/40 R22. The filing shows three wheel designs. One is a closed, disc-style wheel, while the other two have many thin spokes. The dual-motor EV can also be fitted with different front light units.

Leapmotor is sold in Malaysia by Cycle & Carriage. The C10 and B10 are assembled locally in Gurun, Kedah, and the B03X is due in the first half of 2027. No D-series model has been confirmed for Malaysia.

GALLERY: Leapmotor DX MIIT filing

