In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 31 January 2020 4:26 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz is pulling the plug on its X-Class, less than three years after introducing the premium pick-up. It had been reported last July that the automaker was looking to drop the model from its product line-up, and now, the decision has apparently been made to end production, with CarAdvice reporting that last examples of the type will roll-out in May.

The automaker revealed via a statement that “it has been decided that from the end of May 2020, we will no longer produce this relatively young model.” Earlier, Spanish newspaper La Vangardia reported that Daimler had decided to end its joint-venture with Nissan in producing the X-Class, which is based on the Nissan NP300 Navara.

The truck is built at Nissan’s plant in Barcelona, Spain, alongside the Navara and Renault Alaskan. There were plans to manufacture the X-Class at a Renault-Nissan plant in Argentina for the South American market, but this failed to materialise.

While no details were revealed as to why time was being called on the collaboration, the low numbers generated by the pick-up was cited as one of the primary reasons. Just 16,700 units of the X-Class were sold across Europe, Australia and South Africa in 2018, and in 2019, demand dropped, with only 8,000 units being produced at the plant.

At its point of launch in 2017, the X-Class was available in 163 hp X 220 d and the 190 hp X 250 d forms, powered by a Renault-derived 2.3 litre diesel with a single turbocharger and twin sequential turbochargers, respectively. The 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel X 350 d followed in 2018, offering 258 hp and 550 Nm of torque, the variant features a seven-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic permanent all-wheel-drive.

