In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 March 2020 11:18 am / 5 comments

DRB-Hicom has just announced that an employee of its subsidiary company, DRB-Hicom Auto Solutions (DHAS) in Pekan, Pahang, has been tested positive with Covid-19.

According to the statement, the staff contracted the virus from her husband, who was within the contact circle of his superior who had attended the tabligh event in Sri Petaling. The four-day event was held from February 27 to March 1, 2020.

What’s more, the staff’s son had also been tested positive for Covid-19. DRB-Hicom said it is investigating prior movements of the patients so that appropriate measures can be taken. They will also be put in isolation. For now, the areas that require disinfection have been identified and cordoned off, and disinfecting procedures are said to commence soon.

DRB-Hicom’s group of companies are currently observing the movement control order issued by the government on March 16. All employees listed under non-essential services are now working from home.