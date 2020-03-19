DRB-Hicom has just announced that an employee of its subsidiary company, DRB-Hicom Auto Solutions (DHAS) in Pekan, Pahang, has been tested positive with Covid-19.
According to the statement, the staff contracted the virus from her husband, who was within the contact circle of his superior who had attended the tabligh event in Sri Petaling. The four-day event was held from February 27 to March 1, 2020.
What’s more, the staff’s son had also been tested positive for Covid-19. DRB-Hicom said it is investigating prior movements of the patients so that appropriate measures can be taken. They will also be put in isolation. For now, the areas that require disinfection have been identified and cordoned off, and disinfecting procedures are said to commence soon.
DRB-Hicom’s group of companies are currently observing the movement control order issued by the government on March 16. All employees listed under non-essential services are now working from home.
Comments
More companies should announce like DRB-Hicom, Plus and others. It creates awareness and also underlines how easily you can get dragged in. The poor lady was never near the carrier, and neither was the son. May they and the rest of the global patients get well soon.
I just hope our insensitive troll have some brains to think twice before posting another shit comment here talking about irrelevant fake news.
It is lucky we have the MCO right now to limit the contacts of suspected infected. Kudos to the gomen.
Syukur x 1000 for the quick action to curb the spread of virus. DRB hicom should disinfect their premise for public safety.
Yes agree that it must be made public. People need to know and eventually learn. Hopefully not the hard way.