In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 March 2020 5:16 pm / 0 comments

In this unprecedented times, countries across the globe are shutting down borders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Now comes the news of Thailand closing all land borders and sea ports, including all checkpoints at Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, The Star reports. Airports remain open.

The temporary closure started on March 22 and will be in effect until further notice. The five Thailand-Malaysia border crossings involved are Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam (Kedah), Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang (Kelantan), Wang Prachan-Wang Kelian (Perlis), Thammalang Jetty-Kuala Perlis Jetty (Perlis) and Betong-Pengkalan Hulu (Perak).

This means that vehicle and people movement (applies to Thai and foreign nationals) across borders are no longer allowed, although transportation of goods across designated checkpoints will continue.

For goods, only one Malaysian driver is allowed in each heavy vehicle except in Satun, where a driver can enter with an assistant, and at the Thammalang Jetty-Kuala Perlis Jetty, where five crew members are allowed in a boat. All will only be allowed to enter Thailand after mandatory health screening at the border. Northerners who are thinking of a quick hop to Thailand to escape the MCO, you can drop your plans now.