Gerard Lye / 24 March 2020

Petronas will donate RM20 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to assist hospital and healthcare frontliners to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. The contribution will be made through the company’s CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm Yayasan Petronas and will be carried out in stages, in collaboration with the ministry of health (MoH) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Both governmental entities will be channelling critical items, including ventilators, hospital beds and mattresses, thermal imaging cameras, digital thermometers, virus test kits, masks and personal protective equipment to gazetted hospitals for Covid-19 and quarantine centres. Hand sanitisers will also be provided to senior citizens at selected homes.

“We are truly grateful to every single health worker and enforcement personnel who are working hard to stop the spread of Covid-19. They need all the help they can get, particularly as there are more than a thousand patients currently in treatment,” said Lita Osman, CEO of Yayasan Petronas.

“Together, Yayasan Petronas is working with the government agencies to provide support at a time when the community needs it most. Our effort also reflects Petronas’ commitment towards improving the wellbeing of society,” she added.

The latest move complements a previous initiative by Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), a subsidiary of Petronas, which contributed food and water supplies to medical staff stationed at the Covid-19 screening centre at Hospital Sungai Buloh. PDB will also supply drinking water to Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya (PPUM), Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM).