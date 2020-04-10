In Audi, Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 10 April 2020 11:54 am / 0 comments

As the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Audi recently asked its fans and followers around the world to get creative and submit artworks that represent the brand’s famous four rings. Called the #FourRingsChallenge, the request has seen plenty of submissions, be it in the form of images or videos, which the carmaker compiled in a brief video.

However, it isn’t just Audi aficionados that want in on the action, as Mercedes-Benz has also answered the call to action by posting its own Four Rings Challenge on its social media channels.

Rather than using a paintbrush or baking four perfectly round cakes, the carmaker had an AMG C 63 (a Cabriolet no less) lay down some rubber on tarmac to form the famous four rings. “Hey Audi, #FourRingsChallenge accepted! As we’re all united in the same passion, here we go with our creative contribution. @Audi, we hope you like the result and show us how your handwriting looks like,” read the caption that went along with the post. Cheeky.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker’s response does sound like a mild taunt, and it’ll be interesting to see if Audi will have something in store to keep the fun going. During these trying times, it is refreshing to see automakers engage in some friendly sparring to lighten the mood of fans, regardless of their brand affinity.