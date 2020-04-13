In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 April 2020 12:32 pm / 2 comments

As far as road closures go, this is a big one. Penang island’s Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah flyover from George Town to Bayan Lepas will be closed to traffic from today (April 13) following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) by two weeks to April 28.

The island’s southwest district OCPD Supt A.A. Anbalagan said all vehicles from George Town towards Bayan Lepas will be diverted to the roads beneath the flyover, Bernama reported. The road closure starts from the Sungai Nibong Pesta site and was closed at 7am today

“However, the flyover from Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah in Bayan Lepas to George Town would still be open to the traffic as usual. Besides, it is also to limit the movement of the people in the area as police have mounted roadblocks along the route,” he said, adding that to date, Penang police have set up eight roadblocks in southwest district during the MCO.

In the Klang Valley, road closures and roadblocks are now a familiar sight, with Kajang, Gombak, Subang and Petaling Jaya police districts among others ring-fencing their areas. Remember, stay within your neighbourhood for essentials (no favourite food from across town), follow the one-person-per-car rule and keep utility bills in the car as proof of residence. Else, a RM1,000 compound is waiting for you.