22 April 2020

Delivery service provider Lalamove is offering its services to help local traders deliver goods to customers for the upcoming Ramadhan season during the ongoing movement control order (MCO), following its appointment by Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Penjaja & Peniaga Kecil Melayu Malaysia (GPPPKMM).

This will be facilitated by Warung Digital, an app for local traders and micro enterprises under GPPPKMM that is operated via the KiplePay mobile app, and supported by Lalamove for delivery services. Lalamove is also in partnership with Maybank for the Sama-Sama Lokal initiative, which is the financial service provider’s channel for supporting local hawkers, traders and grocers with its takeaway order and delivery service.

“We understand the frustrations among the traders especially those who rely heavily on the income generated from the Ramadhan bazaars, who are at risk of being affected due to the cancellation of the physical bazaars, and the restrictions placed on eBazaar Ramadhan due to the MCO,” said Lalamove managing director Shen Ong.

Lalamove is the delivery partner for the Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal initiative

Traders who are not currently attached to any food delivery or e-commerce platform can take advantage of the Lalamove delivery fleet, whose drivers and riders will take care of deliveries and traders can maintain their routine of food preparation and other business operations, the company said.

Lalamove has a variety of vehicle types at its disposal; its fleet of motorcycles and cars can deliver food to customers’ doorsteps within the hour, while its 4X4, van and lorry fleet can support bulk deliveries for when traders need to replenish their stock, said the company.

Both customers and traders can use the app flexibly, said the company; if the trader does not offer delivery, customers can request a driver to collect the order from the trader’s location, and Lalamove also has a multi-stop feature which allows collection from more than one location in one trip.