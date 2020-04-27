In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 April 2020 11:48 am / 1 comment

From today (April 27), Malaysians who want to return home by land from Singapore will need an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore before they are allowed back in to the country, The Star reports.

According to Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, those applying for the permit need to provide their particulars to facilitate the processing of the travel document. Applicants will have to submit their name, MyKad and passport numbers, departure date as well as documents such as a copy of their working pass, long-term pass, permanent resident pass or student pass.

“All documents must be emailed to the Malaysian High Commissioner in Singapore at stmsg@mhc.org.sg at least two days before the date they plan to travel back to Malaysia,” he said. Once approved, the entry permit, which includes a unique reference number, will be emailed to the applicant.

This permit – in printed or phone screenshot form – will need to be shown at the Malaysian immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru.

Earlier, in line with updated movement control order (MCO) regulations, Vidyananthan had said that Malaysians returning from Singapore will no longer be allowed to self-quarantine at home, but will either be sent to a government quarantine station or a hospital. He said that the number of Malaysians returning from Singapore had gone up from an average of about 300 people daily to about 800 daily since April 22.