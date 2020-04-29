In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 April 2020 4:03 pm / 0 comments

In line with the government’s relaxing of some of the Movement Control Order regulations, BMW Motorrad Malaysia dealers are providing a pick up service for BMW motorcycles. The pick up service is door-to-door and is available at all authorised BMW Motorrad dealers in Malaysia.

The list of locations providing the pick up service from BMW Motorrad Malaysia are Auto Bavaria in Ara Damansara and Penang, El Chong Motor in Sungai Jawi, Tian Sang in Ipoh, Millennium Welt in Sabah and Kuantan and Regas Premium in Sabah. Services provided include bike checks, repairs and servicing.

Authorised BMW Motorrad Malaysia service centres have obtained the necessary approvals from MITI and local authorities. Social distancing measures are practised and BMW Motorrad Malaysia customers are required to call in the nearest authorised service centre for a service appointment and pick up.