In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 30 April 2020 3:09 pm / 0 comments

Porsche has announced that production at its Zuffenhausen and Leipzig plants will resume on May 4, and all employees are able to resume work, albeit on a step by step basis. As production gradually goes back to normal, it will also implement all necessary measures advised by authorities to guarantee its employees’ safety.

The automaker added that employees in both plants are required to observe a minimum distance of 1.5 metres and wear a face mask, and each of them has been given a comprehensive catalogue of precautionary measures. Production was temporarily ceased for two weeks starting March 21, but was later extended to six weeks following a disruption in the global supply chain.

Porsche’s production and logistics board member, Albrecht Reimold said: “The restart is an important signal – for our employees as well as for our customers. We have monitored and analysed the situation very carefully right from the start and flexibly adapted processes. Now is the right time to look forward with optimism and to resume work – subject to special precautions.”

Other measures implemented prior to the resumption of production, such as working from home or mobile working (tele- or video conferences) will continue to be enforced until further notice. The ban on business travel also continues to apply.