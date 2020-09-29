In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Anthony Lim / 29 September 2020 10:26 am / 0 comments

In 2018, Ferrari promised it would be introducing 15 new models by 2022, and despite Covid-19 having delayed production and deliveries, the automaker says it remains on track to do so.

Back in May, with all its business having been halted from mid-March to early May and economic uncertainty still very much present, CEO Louis Camilleri had indicated that the company felt that it could delay some model debuts while having others arrive “on time,” leading to questions if the timelines had been altered significantly.

This doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, because as chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera puts it, the 2018-2022 plan remains confirmed. “Despite delays that have occurred to the company’s product development because of the closing down of our factories, we are maintaining the plan as originally presented,” he said.

“At this moment, we are sitting on seven launches so far, it will become eight very soon. We’re planning another launch before the end of the year and the remaining (seven) in the next two years,” he added.

The only impact to timelines so far has been the delay in the introduction of the two models that have been slated for this year, by a few months. Galliera said that both the recently-introduced Portofino M and the eighth model, due to be launched before the end of the year, were forecasted to be unveiled before the summer break, but were then shifted ahead by two to three months.

In 2019, the company revealed a record five models, including the F8 Tributo, which was followed by the SF90 Stradale, 812 GTS, F8 Spider and Roma, but had also said that it was slowing down the pace of its introductions this year. The remaining eight new cars will include the much-awaited Purosangue SUV – expected in 2022 – and the next-gen LaFerrari.

On the business aspect of things, Galliera said that the current situation had impacted the company. not only because of the factory closing at the beginning of the crisis, but also in how changes have come about in the way the business itself is conducted.

“Every single event throughout the world has been cancelled, such as crowded events, and previews have been impossible to execute, so we’ve downgraded every aspect of our activity and moved towards a one-to-one approach, which is of course more time consuming, but gives us the possibility to maintain the connection with our clients,” he said.