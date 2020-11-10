In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 10 November 2020 8:31 pm / 3 comments

The first images of the facelifted Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross were released last month, and now Mitsubishi is giving us more details and photos of the revised crossover. The car is going on sale in Australia and New Zealand first on December 1 before reaching Japan and North America later on.

As intimated previously, the Eclipse Cross gets a significant redesign at the front and especially at the rear. Just like on newer Mitsubishi models, the headlights have been split into separate units – the slim upper lamps only house the daytime running lights, while the larger lower lamps contain the low and high beams, ensconced in chrome oval pods.

The Dynamic Shield face has also been revised with a flush-fitting perforated grille – an element borrowed from concepts like the Engelberg Tourer/e-Yi and e-Evolution – as well as a new skid plate with three protruding sections. Greater use of body-coloured mouldings around the car give it a cleaner look.

But it’s the back end of the car that has received the lion’s share of the tweaks. The distinctive full-width taillights and split rear windscreen are gone, replaced by more conventional L-shaped lamps (very reminiscent of the Xpander here) and a single pane of glass. The new rear skid plate – mirroring the look of the front – and 18-inch turbine-style alloy wheels complete the redesign.

Inside, the Eclipse Cross benefits from a new infotainment system that positions the larger eight-inch touchscreen closer to the driver. The system also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, as well as a TomTom navigation system that uses the what3words geocode system for destination input. The new interface also sees the jettisoning of the Lexus-style trackpad.

Elsewhere, a colour head-up display continues to be made available, although the previously optional Rocker Fosgate sound system has been replaced by an eight-speaker, 510-watt in-house setup. The boot is one area where the redesign – which has stretched the front and rear overhangs, leading to a 140 mm increase in overall length – has paid dividends, with luggage capacity having been increased by 18% to 405 litres.

Safety-wise, the Eclipse Cross is still offered with a full range of active safety systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and automatic high beam. As before, Mitsubishi is touting a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

No change under the bonnet, where the Eclipse Cross is being powered by the same 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine as before, making 148 hp at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. You also get the same CVT and Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel-drive option with Active Yaw Control (AYC). No word on the plug-in hybrid variant, which will use a version of the Outlander PHEV‘s powertrain.