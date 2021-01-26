In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 January 2021 1:35 pm / 0 comments

Just a few months ago, Audi took the veils off the Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models. The pair takes aim at the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, offering Audi fans a “sleeker” option of the Q5 that was never available until recently.

The formula for the Q5 Sportback is simple – take a standard Q5 and add a roofline that slopes gently towards the rear of the car. Besides the raked roof, much of the SUV is borrowed from the regular Q5. That includes the wider and flatter “singleframe” grille, trapezoidal LED headlights, and new tail lights with optional OLED technology, joined together by a chrome bar.

The hotter SQ5 Sportback TDI model distinguishes itself with a more aggressive bodykit, quad tailpipes, 20-inch wheels (can be upgraded to 21-inch units), and huge 375 mm rotors up front with six-pot clampers. There’s also the customary S badging on the grille, tailgate, and in the cabin.

Currently, the Q5 Sportback can be had with 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, both producing 204 PS and paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The SQ5 TDI, meanwhile, gets a 3.0 litre twin-turbo diesel V6 that makes 341 PS and 700 Nm of twisting torque at 1,750 to 3,250 rpm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends drive to all four wheels (quattro), allowing it to do the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds.

Regular Q5 Sportback models also get quattro AWD, and are available with a mild hybrid system. The latter allows the car to coast with the engine off and engage the start-stop system when decelerating from 22 km/h. Two plug-in hybrid variants with differing outputs will be introduced later on. Adaptive dampers and air suspension are optional, which allows ride height to be adjusted in five stages by as much as 60 mm.