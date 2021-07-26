In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 July 2021 1:16 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has announced SST-exempted pricing for the G22 4 Series, G80 M3 Competiion and G82 M4 Competition, which will remain in effect until the end of the year, as per the Pemerkasa+ plan announced in May. Given that these models are fully imported, the SST exemption is 50% for all three mentioned here.

Starting with the 4 Series, the 430i M Sport now retails at RM390,033 on-the-road with SST exemption, instead of RM405,680 without it, making it RM15,647 cheaper. Meanwhile, the M3 Competition goes for RM639,664 instead of RM664,800 (a reduction of RM25,136), and the M4 Competition is priced at RM659,357 from RM684,800 (a reduction of RM25,443).

Keep in mind that these are base prices without insurance and only includes a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. With the extended warranty (five-year, unlimited mileage) and service package (five-year, 100,000 km), the price for the 430i becomes RM403,153 instead.

As for the M3 Competition, adding on the extended warranty and service package brings the price up to RM665,904, while it rises to RM685,597 for the M4 Competition. Of course, there are plenty of options – the Innovation Package is an example – that you can choose from in the online configurator for these models, which can add to the final price.

No changes to the specifications of these cars, with the 430i being equipped with a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 258 PS (255 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission drives the rear wheels, allowing for a 100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h.

The M3 Competition and M4 Competition come with an S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six making 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm. Both are rear-wheel drive and receive an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic, while also sharing the same century sprint time of 3.9 seconds and 250 km/h top speed.