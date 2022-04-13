In Acura, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 April 2022 5:44 pm / 3 comments

Honda’s luxury brand Acura has revealed that the sales and production of GAC Acura models will cease in 2023. According to Car News China, the announcement was made in a letter to customers.

The report also said existing GAC Acura employees will be integrated into GAC Honda, with the focus of developing the electrification business in China. GAC Honda will also handle aftersales for existing Acura customers.

Now, the Acura brand only entered China in 2016 with the launch of the BMW X3-rivalling CDX (pictured above). It later went on to sell the now-discontinued China-only TLX-L sedan, followed by the larger RDX SUV. All three were produced in China, although the NSX was available very briefly as an imported model.

The reason for exiting has everything to do with lackluster sales performance. Annual sales peaked in 2019 when the automaker sold 14,710 vehicles, but in 2021 it only managed to shift 6,554 cars.

While the withdrawal seems final at this point, Acura may make a return to the world’s largest automotive market when it begins making electrified models. Honda is fully committed in this regard, with the e:NP1 and e:NS1 almost ready for the market.

This will be followed up with the production versions of the e:N Coupe, SUV and GT concepts (pictured above) within the next five years. These are more premium models, and will be available in either RWD or AWD guises. There’s potential for an Acura rebadge here, but only time will tell.

In all, Honda says it is planning to introduce 10 e:N Series models over the next five years, and as it goes along there is a likelihood of expansion to other markets. Exported vehicles will be made in China, too.