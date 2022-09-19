In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 September 2022 6:56 pm / 1 comment

The 2022 Honda HR-V has received the full five stars in the ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 assessment protocol, and the SUV delivered “an incredible performance” with a score of 81.38 points.

In the July 2022 test, the HR-V scored 35.00 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP, 40 max), 17.81 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP, 20 max), 18.57 points for Safety Assist (SA, 20 max) and 10.00 points for Motorcyclist Safety (MS, 20 max).

In Malaysia, the Honda Sensing active safety and driver assist suite is standard across the HR-V range, with the latest wide-view camera. Six airbags is from the E onwards (four on the base S) and LaneWatch is available from the V. Auto high beam is also on every HR-V.

“We are pleased that Honda is one the vehicle manufacturers that consistently ensuring their models to have both passive and active safety technologies. Apart from increasing the safety level for the vehicle occupants, Honda has also made the initiative to equip their SUVs with technologies that are able to avoid collisions with vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists,” said MIROS director-general, Datuk Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim.

“We have read cases before where children were accidentally left inside vehicles, which is something that we can indeed avoid. Hence, we are proud that Honda has also installed Child Presence Detection tech in the HR-V as standard equipment. By having this special technology, we are able to prevent incidences where children were accidentally left in the vehicles and consequently avert such unavoidable death,” he added.

