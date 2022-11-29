In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 November 2022 6:29 pm / 2 comments

As part of Great Wall Motors’ growth plan in Malaysia announced at the Malaysian launch of the Ora Good Cat, sedans, SUVs and pick-up trucks will make up the nine models the company plans to roll out within three years.

Given the direction of Great Wall Motors towards electrified vehicles (xEV) otherwise known as new energy vehicles (NEVs) in its native China, one such model from the Chinese brand could be the Poer EV that was shown at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, which as its name implies is a fully electric version of the double-cab pick-up truck.

Great Wall Motors claims that the EV version of the Poer packs an electric powertrain producing 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque, according to Car Sales. This is powered by a ternary lithium battery that offers range of up to 405 km, according to the website. The 500 Ultra variant of the Ora Good Cat also uses a ternary lithium battery pack, which gives the hatchback a range of up to 500 km on the older NEDC testing cycle.

Comparison to the Poer EV electric pick-up truck will likely drawn with the Radar RD6 electric pick-up truck from under the Geely umbrella, which is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that will offer the RD6 the options of single- or dual-motor powertrains.

This also means that by using the basis of the Geely Haoyue VX11 and therefore, the future Proton X90 seven-seater SUV, the RD6 is of unibody construction and thus departs from the pick-up truck norm of a separate body-on-frame chassis build.

Two other pick-up truck models from GWM have been open for booking in Malaysia, the Poer P12 and Poer P11, both powered by a 2.0 litre turbodiesel engine producing 163 hp and 400 Nm of torque mated to a Smart Torque on Demand 4WD driveline. Previous screenshots of the GWM website noted that the P11 will be priced upwards of RM110k, while the P12 will be from above RM130k.

The Haval H6 and Haval Jolion have been sighted testing on Malaysian roads and are set to join the Ora Good Cat in Malaysia, and are expected to be part of the group of nine models to be introduced to this market in a span of three years.

The Haval H6 PHEV is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine and electric motor, with 243 PS and 530 Nm in total system output as offered for the Thai market. Meanwhile, the Haval Jolion is also offered in Thailand as a hybrid, with an electrified 1.5 litre turbocharged mill producing a combined 190 PS and 375 Nm, which are sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed DCT.

GALLERY: 2021 GWM Cannon, Australian market

GALLERY: 2021 Great Wall Pao