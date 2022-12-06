The upcoming Proton X90 has been sighted once again running tests on Malaysian roads, this time along a stretch of the PLUS highway. The national carmaker’s upcoming seven-seater SUV was found running tests by paultan.org reader Azfar Hashim, and the X90 was in a tight convoy with a Mazda CX-8, suggesting that the Japanese SUV was being run for benchmarking purposes.
This would not be the first time that Proton has evaluated its upcoming seven-seater with the CX-8, as the latter had previously also been sighted with the X90 on test runs going up Genting Highlands, at the time also joined by a previous-generation Kia Carnival.
Based on the Geely Haoyue, otherwise known as the Okavango in markets such as the Philippines, and the large SUV offering from Proton that is to come next year could be offered with a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.
The Okavango for the Philippines uses one such engine with a mild-hybrid setup producing 190 PS and 300 Nm driving the front wheels through a dual-clutch transmission, though another possibility is the fully internal combustion version that currently powers the 2022 X70 MC and the X50, and Proton has also said that its Tanjung Malim engine plant is capable of producing the engine in different versions.
As for the Malaysian market, the Proton X90 has been delayed from its original launch timeline this year due to pandemic-driven lockdowns locally last year, as well as due to those in China, so the X90 will be one of three models to be launched by the national carmaker between 2023 and 2024.
GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 spyshots
Comments
Sell it below 100k and you have my money
in your dream
I would rather buy the Toyota Innova Zenix instead of this Chinese SUV. The reason why I choose the Innova Zenix instead of the X90 is because the Innova Zenix is using a Game-Changing Japanese hybrid engine which have excellent FC while the X90 engine drink fuel like Merc AMG V8 engine
Sell it same price with Toyota Fortuner RM180K.
Ada telor?
Looks outdated
Since last year already testing, surely cannot launch without enough spare parts to back up….hahaha
This car is not equipped with those active safety features like autonomous braking system, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, etc. This is kind of disappointing and will wait for the Chery tiggo 8 pro max instead
You better do more research before making comment, X90 comes with level 2 Autonomous Driving
Lagak buat apa, nak camo pulak mungkin kat negara dia cetak rompak biasa la.