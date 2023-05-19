In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 May 2023 10:10 am / 3 comments

The BMW i5 has been leaked ahead of its world debut on May 24, with what is supposedly an official image of the electric vehicle (EV) making its way to the CocheSpias forum. When launched, the i5 will be the brand’s first-ever all-electric 5 Series, which will join non-EV variants as part of the eighth-generation G60 5 Series range.

The leaked image gives us a pretty good look at some of the design cues that will feature on the upcoming i5, some of which are also applicable to the regular 5 Series. For starters, the angular headlamps appear to have a more forward-pointing stance and come with L-shaped daytime running lights, the latter reminiscent of the latest 3 Series.

Meanwhile, the kidney grille has increased in size, although not so much that it attempts to mimic the big nostrils on the i7. Instead, the i5’s grille has more vertical height compared to what you see on the outgoing G30 5 Series facelift, while also being more upright.

Similarly, the central intake in the lower portion of the front bumper is more prominent by being larger than on the G30, while also having a hexagonal shape, again, like the 3 Series. As for the air curtains, they are tucked deep into the corners of the bumper and are smaller in size compared to the G30.

Another change from the G30 is the lack of air breathers on the front fenders, and the i5’s door handles are flush with the vehicle’s body. We don’t have leaked “official” images of the i5’s rear, but a spyshot of the 5 Series indicates slimmer taillights and sleeker C-pillars.

The i5 will be offered in at least two variants, including the M60 xDrive and eDrive40, although the German carmaker did not provide other details like outputs, battery capacities and range. The new 5 Series will also get the brand’s ninth-generation Vertical Dynamics Management, which is a system that controls the available Adaptive Suspension Professional electronically controlled dampers.

All will be revealed when the 5 Series and i5 are unveiled in just a few days’ time on May 24. Production of the G60 BMW 5 Series Sedan will begin in summer 2023 at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Bavaria, with a market launch set to get underway in October 2023 – registrations of interest are already open in Malaysia. Based on the leaked image, what do you think of the i5’s look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: BMW i5 eDrive40

GALLERY: BMW i5 M60 xDrive