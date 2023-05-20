In BMW, Cars, Concept Cars / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 May 2023 1:09 pm / 6 comments

BMW Group’s recent world premiere of their BMW Concept Touring Coupé at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023 makes for an intriguing case study in automotive design, drawing inevitable comparisons to the beloved BMW Z3 M Coupe, which is fondly called the “bread van” or “clown shoe” and remembered for its unique blend of style and practicality.

The new concept car embodies the classic allure of a touring coupe, hinting at the legacy of the BMW classics, while adding modern twists reminiscent of a shooting brake concept.

Interestingly, the design of the Concept Touring Coupé, particularly its rear styling, can also stir memories of the Z3’s distinctive rear end. Its design is characterised by muscular shoulders and a flat rear window, giving it a solid stance.

But perhaps it’s the coupe’s side view that’s most reminiscent of the Z3, with its long bonnet and streamlined roof contours, harmoniously combining in a powerful rear section.

The six-cylinder inline engine powering the concept car seems to be a nostalgic nod as well. In the past, we had no shame in fitting as many cylinders as possible into an engine bay. No downsizing to four or three cylinder here.

As we look forward to seeing this concept turn into reality, we can’t help but feel a certain nostalgia, remembering the BMW Z3 M Coupe’s unique blend of style and functionality, which this concept seems to encapsulate so well.