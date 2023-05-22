Proton cars to get integrated smart parking system – find and pay parking through app on Atlas head unit

HeiTech Padu and its joint venture partner, ACO Tech, have signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC), which will see both companies work together to integrate the Penang Smart Parking system into infotainment head units found in Proton cars.
“The Smart Parking Solutions is an advanced parking management platform that utilises state-of-the-art technologies such as sensors, mobile apps and cloud computing to provide real-time information on parking availability, location and pricing,” said Datuk Seri Mohd Hilmey Mohd Taib, president and executive deputy chairman of HeiTech.
“Hence, this proves our commitment in improving Malaysian drivers’ quality of life via cutting-edge solutions for their everyday challenges. We are confident that the integration of the Penang Smart Parking system into Proton cars will be a game-changer for the automotive industry in Malaysia,” he added.
When it is rolled out, the system will allow drivers to save time by having their in-car head unit (IHU) guide them to the nearest available parking facility. They will also be able to pay for parking digitally through the IHU without having to use their mobile phone.
HeiTech’s Smart Parking Solutions is the first parking system integration of its kind in Malaysia and has already been successfully implemented in Penang and Kulim, Kedah. The company also has smart solutions that provide local councils with tools to better manage tax and rental collection, effective and efficient communication channels, reduced over-the-counter services operations, enhanced delivery of bills and statements as well as promote tourist attractions.
Comments
People just want Apply CarPlay and Android Auto
Well only very minimal minority uses apple carplay or android auto. Majority car drivers still holds their phone on their hand while driving……
CONSUMERS : We would like seamless integration with APPLE CARPLAY and ANDROID AUTO (6 years ago)
PrOt0n : (6 years on) wE goT ATlaS AuTo, ticktockkok, seMart ParKIng
Malaysia BOLEH
APPLE carplay is national security risk
One step before a subscription exist in Protons. Just like on Mercedes and BMW
We asked for apple carplay/android auto, but this is what we get insteaf smh
The LCD panel headunit lagging hardware barely can supports apple carplay android auto. Someone did side-loaded installed runs these apk tried out outcome not very pleasant pleased ok
haval h6 and chery will kills off proton soon
The Atlas software leaves much to be desired. It lags and is slow to respond. Maybe most affected were the earlier batch of x50s. So far have not even try using the navigation function. Proton should consider upgrading the older x50 for the newer head units with higher memory. The OTA function is also “meh” only….. very slow and cannot really load properly.
Nonsense feature but the most needed feature APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO takda. I want what this dumb atlas people are smoking please