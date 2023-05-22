Proton cars to get integrated smart parking system – find and pay parking through app on Atlas head unit

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 22 May 2023 9:51 am / 10 comments

HeiTech Padu and its joint venture partner, ACO Tech, have signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC), which will see both companies work together to integrate the Penang Smart Parking system into infotainment head units found in Proton cars.

“The Smart Parking Solutions is an advanced parking management platform that utilises state-of-the-art technologies such as sensors, mobile apps and cloud computing to provide real-time information on parking availability, location and pricing,” said Datuk Seri Mohd Hilmey Mohd Taib, president and executive deputy chairman of HeiTech.

“Hence, this proves our commitment in improving Malaysian drivers’ quality of life via cutting-edge solutions for their everyday challenges. We are confident that the integration of the Penang Smart Parking system into Proton cars will be a game-changer for the automotive industry in Malaysia,” he added.

When it is rolled out, the system will allow drivers to save time by having their in-car head unit (IHU) guide them to the nearest available parking facility. They will also be able to pay for parking digitally through the IHU without having to use their mobile phone.

HeiTech’s Smart Parking Solutions is the first parking system integration of its kind in Malaysia and has already been successfully implemented in Penang and Kulim, Kedah. The company also has smart solutions that provide local councils with tools to better manage tax and rental collection, effective and efficient communication channels, reduced over-the-counter services operations, enhanced delivery of bills and statements as well as promote tourist attractions.