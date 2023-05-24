Toyota Raize Space trademarked – 3-row Ativa?

In Cars, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 24 May 2023 2:59 pm / 11 comments

It looks like Toyota and Daihatsu might have another DNGA-based product in the works, this time based on the A-segment Toyota Raize/Daihatsu Rocky/Perodua Ativa. A new trademark was filed in December 2022 for the name Toyota Raize Space.

While we don’t know for sure what kind of product the Raize Space is, it wouldn’t be too far fetched to assume the base product would be the Raize/Ativa. And when you add Space to that, you basically get a Raize with more Space! Is this a 3-row A-segment MPV?

Toyota and its associates currently have two different three-row B-segment MPV products. There is the Perodua Alza/Toyota Veloz based on the DNGA platform, and the Toyota Sienta built on the TNGA platform. These have grown to become relatively long now in terms of wheelbase – they all share the same 2,750mm wheelbase.

This isn’t far off from the size of other B-segment MPVs such as the Mitsubishi Xpander and the Hyundai Stargazer, which clock in at 2,775mm and 2,780 respectively in terms of wheelbase.

Here’s a comparison table of the Ativa vs A and B segment 3-row MPVs:

From the table, we can see that Honda managed to build a 3-row product making do with just a 2,662mm wheelbase with the first generation BR-V. Nissan even managed to build a 3-row MPV under 4 meters long with a 2,450mm wheelbase in the form of the ultra el cheapo Datsun GO+.

While it’s clearly not impossible to have a 3-row MPV with a wheelbase under 2700mm, it would require careful engineering and design considerations. With a shorter wheelbase and overall length to play with, there will be compromises in terms of legroom and luggage space.

If equipped with a very small third row suitable only for kids, the Raize Space could be used as sort of an Ativa with a larger boot, with emergency jump seats popping up from the floor if you need them.

What do you think, is there a market for another Perodua product slotted between the Ativa and the Alza in Malaysia?