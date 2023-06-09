Ford Ranger to get 2.3L hybrid powertrain; won’t be made in Thailand, not likely coming to Malaysia

In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 June 2023 10:56 am / 0 comments

The Ford Ranger is set to receive a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain within the next 12 months, Australian site Drive has reported. Plans sighted by the website indicate that the pick-up truck will get the choice of plug-in hybrid power for the 2024 model year update, though the website notes that Ford Australia has not confirmed these reported details.

This will be a 2.3 litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with “one or more” electric motors for its electrified setup, and in pure ICE form the engine already serves in the United States-market Ranger as well as its Volkswagen twin, the Amarok, the latter where the engine produces 302 PS and 452 Nm of torque.

While most versions of the Ranger and its SUV sibling, the Everest – such as those for the Malaysian market – are made in Thailand, the Drive report suggests that the PHEV Ranger for Australia could be produced in South Africa, which makes the pick-up truck and the SUV for African and European markets. The Silverton plant in South Africa also makes the Volkswagen Amarok.

The Ford Ranger and Everest which are sold in Malaysia and surrounding markets are made in Thailand, where diesel powertrains dominate, and does not produce either model with the 2.3 litre petrol engine. As such, the forthcoming PHEV Ranger for Australia could come from South Africa. This, therefore makes it unlikely for the future PHEV Ranger to enter the Malaysian market.

In Malaysia, the latest variant of the Ranger pick-up truck to be launched is the Ranger Raptor in 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel guise, adding to the range a 210 PS/500 Nm 2.0 litre four-cylinder twin-turbodiesel engine and arriving at RM248,888 on-the-road without insurance. For comparison, the 3.0L petrol V6-powered Ranger Raptor is priced at RM259,888 OTR without insurance.

