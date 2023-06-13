Porsche Mission X previews EV hypercar with 900-volt architecture, more downforce than the 911 GT3 RS

In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 13 June 2023 5:30 pm / 0 comments

This year, Porsche is celebrating 75 years since the first 356 received its roadworthiness permit by presenting the Mission X, a two-seat hypercar with an electric powertrain that picks up the torch of past iconic models like the 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.

The Mission X may be a concept, but the German carmaker is considering turning it into a series production car that customers will be able to buy. However, it has laid out four strong requirements if this is to happen.

Firstly, the production Mission X must be the fastest road-legal car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, so it must beat the time set by the Mercedes-AMG One. The car must also have a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one PS per kg and generate significantly more downforce than the current 911 GT3 RS.

To top it all off, the high-performance electric vehicle (EV) must be capable of charging roughly twice as quickly as the Taycan Turbo S. According to Porsche, this will require the use of a 900-volt system architecture that is a step up from the Taycan’s 800-volt system.

The carmaker isn’t providing much in the way of technical details yet, but the Mission X is described as having an “e-core layout” that centres most of the mass in the car by placing the battery pack centrally behind the seats.

Additionally, the Mission X measures 4.5 metres long, two metres wide and has a wheelbase of 2.73 metres, which makes it a relatively compact hypercar that is about the size of the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. For aerodynamic purposes, the concept car has mixed-size tyres, with 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.

As for the design, the Mission X’s sculpted form and muscular lines are easy on the eyes of those who shun away from aggressive designs. The Le Mans-style doors are reminiscent of the legendary 917 race car and the characteristic Porsche four-point light graphic is modernised with inspiration from the 906 and 908 racers.

A full-width light bar at the rear with illuminated Porsche lettering adorns the rear of the Mission X, and we’re told the ‘E’ pulsates when the vehicle is charging. Porsche also points out the rear wheels are fitted with almost transparent aeroblades that aid in the cooling of the brakes.

The Mission X is also the first to debut the new Porsche crest, which features brushed precious metal, a 3D honeycomb structure, a refreshed heraldic beast and more subtle gold colour. As you’d expect of a hypercar, lightweight materials like carbon-fibre are used throughout the exterior, which is finished in a Rocket Metallic paint hue.

Inside, the driver’s seat is upholstered in Kalahari Grey leather with Andalusia Brown pads, while the passenger seat is purely in the latter hue. The racing-inspired interior also features carbon-fibre- reinforced plastic (CFRP) seat shells, six-point seatbelts and an open-top steering wheel with mode switches and shift paddles.

There are also multiple cameras to record all the action on the move, while the passenger side has a bayonet system embedded where an infotainment should be. This can accept a stopwatch module that Porsche developed with an analogue and digital display to capture lap times or display vital information.

Porsche isn’t saying it will turn the Mission X into a production car, but its past halo cars like the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder have been down this road before – both were presented as concepts before they were eventually presented as cars people could buy.

Ultra-fast EVs that the production Mission X will have to contend with (if it ever enters series production) include the Rimac Nevera, Lotus Evija, Tesla Roadster, Pininfarina Battista, Aspark Owl as well as rumoured offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin.