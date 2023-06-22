2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire get range of GR and Modellista bodykits, parts and accessories in Japan

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2023 10:17 am / 3 comments

The launch of the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire in Japan isn’t complete without a wide range of optional parts and accessories for buyers to choose from. Thankfully, the catalogue is now out and contains plenty of options from Modellista as well as GR (Gazoo Racing).

For the Alphard, there are two Modellista bodykits to choose from, starting with the Regal Dignity Style which adds a front spoiler, side skirts as well as a rear bumper skirt that is accompanied by twin exhaust pipes. The package also includes a large chrome trim piece for the grille, an illuminated blade trim for the faux corner intakes up front, and an illuminated roof spoiler.

The other option is the Cool Shine Kit that adds plenty of chrome garnish to the exterior of the Alphard, with the look completed by a set of 20-inch Wing Dancer aluminium wheels paired with Michelin Primacy 4 tyres.

As for the Vellfire, it too gets the Cool Shine Kit, with the first of two alternatives being the Beast Razor Style. Like the Alphard’s Regal Dignity Style, this Modellista package for the Vellfire dresses up the MPV in a bodykit (front spoiler, side skirts, rear muffler and rear bumper skirt) as well as smoked illuminated blades at the front and spoiler at the rear. The Vellfire is the only one to be offered with a GR Parts Kit that includes a sporty bodykit, door visors and a GR-style 20-inch aluminium wheel set.

While the GR bodykit is specific to the Vellfire, a range of GR accessories can be ordered for both MPVs, with available items being a Performance Damper set (including for the second-row seats), a door stabiliser and brace set, door handle protectors, a carbon number plate holder, valve caps and locking bolts for the licence plate.

A selection of Modellista accessories are also available for the MPVs, including exterior and interior lighting kits, window tinting, sunshades, door handle protectors, security licence plate bolts and even a smart cushion tote bag.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Alphard Modellista Regal Dignity Style

2023 Toyota Alphard Modellista Cool Shine Kit

2023 Toyota Vellfire GR Parts Kit

2023 Toyota Vellfire Modellista Beast Razor Style

2023 Toyota Vellfire Modellista Cool Shine Kit

2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire GR accessories

2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire Modellista accessories