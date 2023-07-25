MINI Malaysia sold record 1,000 vehicles fr Jan-June 2023 – recent MINIfest attracts over 2,300 attendees

In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 25 July 2023 4:20 pm / 0 comments

MINI Malaysia recently held MINIfest at Sentul Depot on July 22, 2023, which attracted over 2,300 MINIacs (MINI enthusiasts) to bask in a day of Big Love and Big Fun. The MINI-styled festival featured an exciting itinerary of activities including the MINI Garage, where attendees explored the brand’s legacy with a display of models past and present.

These include the classic Mini, the R53 MINI 3 Door, the R56 MINI 3 Door, the R58 MINI Coupe, the R60 MINI Countryman and the R61 MINI Paceman John Cooper Works. These are joined by current models like the MINI Electric and F60 MINI Countryman, both of which were available for test drives.

As part of MINI Electric showcase at MINIfest, customers engaged with experts to gain knowledge on the convenience of charging and living with an electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia. This was done in collaboration with JomCharge to reduce anxieties surrounding EV ownership, as customers were educated on available charging facilities and apps in the country.

“We are thrilled that MINIfest 2023 was able to once again bring together MINIacs from all walks of life to celebrate the unique essence of the MINI brand. The theme of Big Love, Big Fun truly embodies this event as well as what MINI stands for – a vibrant community of passionate individuals who share the same adventurous spirit,” said Linnet Yew, head of MINI Malaysia.

The British car brand is also known for its links with the creative industry, and at MINIfest, attendees had the opportunity to witness live the creation of mural art while also getting a sneak preview of the artist that will be collaborating with MINI Malaysia to create the upcoming RoofArt Special Edition of the Countryman.

There’s also no shortage of live performances at the event, with Psycusix, a modern contemporary performance troupe in Malaysia, present alongside artists from Merdekarya to entertain audiences. The range of activities also catered to the young and the young at heart, including the MINI Slingshot, car boot vendors, the MINI merchandise booth and food from 14 Tiffin at the Yard vendors.

Modle Play was also an event partner with workshops to empower children by providing them the opportunity to design personalised MINI keychains or jewellery or construct a battery-powered MINI scale model.

“We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the public and our valued customers for continuously showing their confidence in MINI, making Malaysia the fastest growing market globally in 2022,” Yew commented.

“As of June 2023, we have already sold 1,000 units of MINI vehicles, the highest ever in a six-month span. This is a true testament to the unwavering support of our beloved MINIacs. We are certainly looking forward to providing them with many more experiences that strengthen their connection with the MINI brand,” she added.

