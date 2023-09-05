In Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 September 2023 9:30 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

It’s September, the Merdeka to Malaysia Day month, and Honda Malaysia’s “The Sweetness of Togetherness” monthly promo for September 2023 celebrates our shared love for kuih-muih, food in general, as well as good deals.

The campaign is for cars registered in September 2023, with total savings of up to RM12,000. Participating models are the City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V, and all are MY2023 models.

Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest cars here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets RM12,000 off. Prefer a family SUV instead? The CR-V also gets RM8,000 off this month, so take your pick from four variants – 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 4WD and the Black Edition.

All five variants of the B-segment City Hatchback – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM2,500 off. The five-door hatch without a boot is a more youthful sister of the City sedan, and is a good starter Honda for the younger crowd who might think that the booted City looks a bit ‘family’.

That’s a very decent amount of ‘cashback’ for brand new cars, and you may or may not have noticed that incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be. So, if you’ve had your eye on one of these Hondas, this is a great opportunity.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.