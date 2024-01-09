Thailand EV sales in 2023 went up 684% vs 2022, now 12% of total new car sales – BYD top, Neta second

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / January 9 2024 12:46 pm

Electric vehicles are making big strides in gaining market share in Thailand, with sales of electric vehicles in the kingdom with 76,314 units sold, or an increase of 684% last year as compared to 2022, reports Autolife Thailand.

Topping the EV chart in Thailand for 2023 is BYD, which sold 30,650 EVs last year, followed by Neta in second place with 12,777 EVs and MG in third with 12,764 EVs. Fourth in the list of top-selling EV brands in Thailand last year is Tesla with 8,206 cars, with Ora of Great Wall Motor rounding up the top five with 6,746 electric cars sold.

The chart of top 10 EVs registered in Thailand last year, by model is led by the BYD Atto 3 with 19,214 cars sold, followed by the Neta V with 12,777 units sold, and the BYD Dolphin in third with 9,410 units sold in that period. Fourth was the Ora Good Cat with 6,712 units, and the Tesla Model Y rounded up the top five EVs for Thailand last year with 5,881 units sold.

Placed sixth in EV models registered in Thailand for 2023 is the MG 4 Electric with 4,833 units, followed by the MG EP in seventh with 4,475 units. In eighth is the Tesla Model 3 with 2,324 units registered last year, followed by the BYD Seal in ninth place with 1,810 units. The top 10 is completed by the MG ZS EV with 1,753 units registered in Thailand last year.

With the aforementioned total EV registrations of 76,314 units in Thailand last year, this accounted for 12.02% of the total registrations in 2023 in the country, which was 634,948 units overall. For comparison to EV sales in Thailand in past years, 9,729 EVs were sold in 2022, 1,935 EVs were sold in 2021, and 1,056 EVs were sold in 2020, reported Autolife Thailand.

