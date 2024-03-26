Bangkok 2024: BYD Seagull – Myvi-sized EV previewed

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / March 26 2024 8:55 pm

The BYD Seagull has been shown at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show that is ongoing right now, and this is positioned below the Dolphin in the Chinese manufacturer’s product line-up.

Measuring 3,780 mm long, 1,715 mm wide and 1,540 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm, the BYD Seagull is comparable in physical size to the Malaysian favourite, the Perodua Myvi, which measures 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall, with an identical wheelbase at 2,500 mm.

Details for the Thailand market remain sparse at this time, though for China, motive power in the Seagull is from a single electric motor in either 74 hp or 94 hp specification, and there are two battery options, either a 30 kWh or a 38 kWh unit, offering range of up to 305 km or 405 km respectively.

The Seagull was launched for international markets last month beginning with Uruguay, followed by Brazil, and in those markets the car is sold with a 75 PS/130 Nm drive motor. Two battery specifications are offered for the international release, the first being a 30.08 kWh battery offering a claimed 300 km of range (NEDC), and a 38 kWh battery for a claimed 380 km of range (NEDC).

In China, the Seagull went on sale from 80,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan, or between RM51k and RM64k based on conversion rates at the time of its unveiling in April 2023. Given that the Dolphin went on sale in China priced at up to 136,000 yuan (RM88k) at the time, and then in Malaysia from RM101k to RM126k, assuming the same conversion for the Seagull could mean theoretically mean a price range of RM73k to RM91k.

For Malaysia, paultan.org understands there was consideration for the BYD Seagull to be brought to market as a budget offering below the Dolphin, and thus, priced lower than that model’s RM99,900 entry point before on-the-road fees.

However, given the RM100k floor price for electric vehicles sold in Malaysia that is in effect until the end of 2025, a Seagull entry into the Malaysian market would be a non-starter as the RM100k positioning would place it side-by side with the Dolphin, which is larger, more generously equipped vehicle. Come 2026, how much do you think the BYD Seagull would be priced for the Malaysian market?

