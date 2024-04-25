Beijing 2024: Lynk & Co 07 in China – 1.5L turbo four-cylinder plug-in hybrid; 102 km of EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Mick Chan / April 25 2024 4:42 pm

Unveiled in March, the Lynk & Co 07 is a D-segment sedan that sports a plug-in hybrid powertrain and is positioned above the 03 sedan, and here we can now bring live images of the 07 sedan from the ongoing Auto China 2024 in Beijing.

The 07 is therefore the second sedan in the brand’s line-up, and under the bonnet of the 07 is a BHE15 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outputs 163 PS and 255 Nm.

This is paired with a 218 PS/350 Nm electric motor and a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), for a combined output of 381 PS and 610 Nm. An AWD version adds a rear-mounted 212 PS/290 Nm motor to bring a total system output of 593 PS and 905 Nm.

The more modest of the two variants has a 18.99 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that brings 102 km of EV range on the CLTC protocol, while for reference the 08 EM-P with a larger battery pack will do in excess of 200 km on electricity alone.

Built on the manufacturer’s CMA Evo platform, the 07 measures 4,827 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,480 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,843 mm. Compared to the 03 sedan that is built on the CMA platform, the 07 is 143 mm longer, of which 113 mm is from its wheelbase.

Interior equipment for the 07 sedan features a pair of screens; a 12.3-inch instrumentation display for the driver, and a centrally mounted 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that also controls air-conditioning functions.

