Proton PHEV confirmed for 2025 – Geely Galaxy L7 most likely candidate as next-gen X70 with 1.5T 4-cyl?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / May 3 2024 11:50 am

Aside from the facelifted X70, Proton also confirmed yesterday that its first plug-in hybrid model will be launched next year, around the same time as its first battery electric vehicle. While a PHEV has been bandied about by the national carmaker for a while, this is the first time it has given a timeline for the car’s introduction.

No details as yet, but given that we’re only about a year out from the launch, we can speculate that it will likely be based on an existing Geely model. This will almost certainly be powered by the NordThor BHE15 Plus plug-in hybrid system, centred around a 163 PS/255 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine.

This is paired with a 145 PS/338 Nm electric motor and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) to provide up to 390 PS and 535 Nm of torque. A variety of battery sizes are fitted depending on the model and variant, offering a pure electric range of up to 90 km.

The NordThor PHEV powertrain is fitted to a number of models in China, including the Galaxy L7. This is the plug-in version of the latest Boyue L, based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) – meaning it could be offered in Malaysia as the next-generation X70. Given that the facelifted first-gen model is due to be launched this year, however, such a car should be marketed under a different nameplate.

Proton’s focus on profitable SUV models means the L7 is the most likely option, but it also has a sedan sibling called the L6. Unlike the S70, this is a proper C-segment model that’s quite a bit larger, so it could be sold as a more premium alternative.

The NordThor powertrain is also found in Geely’s mainstream models, carrying the Hi-P branding. So far, the PHEV models offered are the Emgrand L and the Xingyue L, the latter also available in a long-range version with up to 205 km of pure electric range.

Clockwise from top left: Geely Galaxy L6, Emgrand L Hi-P, Xingyue L Hi-X (now Hi-P)

Alternatively, Proton could simply stick an electric motor and battery onto its existing 1.5 litre turbo three-pot, which is already being produced in Malaysia. This gives the added benefit of theoretically being able to fit into its current models, especially as it would also work with the seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

There’s one catch, however – such a powertrain only exists in the Volvo XC40 T5 Recharge, meaning that Proton would have to work with Gothenburg to get the technology to our market. The XC40 makes a grand total of 262 PS and 425 Nm of torque, and with a 10.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, it offers a pure electric range of 44 km.

So, which one of these options would you like to see in Malaysia as Proton’s first PHEV? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy L7 at Auto China 2024

