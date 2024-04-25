Beijing 2024: Geely Galaxy L7 – Boyue L-based PHEV, 390 PS, up to 90 km EV range; next-gen Proton X70?

Posted in Cars, International News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / April 25 2024 1:52 pm

Also shown at the Geely stand at Auto China 2024 is the Galaxy L7 plug-in hybrid. Launched in China last June, it’s based on the latest Boyue L SUV and thus offers a glimpse of what a next-generation Proton X70 might look like.

Galaxy is Geely’s new energy sub-brand, and the L7 utilises the NordThor BHE15 Plus plug-in hybrid system, centred around a 163 PS/255 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine. This is paired with a 145 PS/338 Nm electric motor and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) to provide a total system output of 390 PS and 535 Nm of torque.

Juicing the motor is an Aegis battery with a capacity of either 9.1 and 18.7 kWh, resulting in an all-electric range of 43 and 90 km respectively on the WLTP cycle. Fuel consumption is rated at 2.35 litres per 100 km – or 1.3 l/100 km with the larger battery – and even with the battery exhausted, this figure only rises to a still-impressive 5.23 l/100 km. With DC fast charging support, it takes half an hour to charge the battery from 30 to 80%.

The L7 shares the Boyue L’s general proportions, silhouette, doors and angular wheel arches, but receives unique front and rear treatments. These incorporate split headlights with a full-width upper light bar, the Galaxy line’s trademark grille-less front end with the rectangular six-section badge, horizontal full-width taillights and a sportier rear bumper design with a large diffuser.

Inside, you get the Boyue’s 10.25-inch digital instrument display, 13.2-inch floating portrait touchscreen and 25.6-inch head-up display, but the L7 adds a 16.2-inch passenger touchscreen. The Galaxy N OS infotainment system that underpins all of this comes with a smartphone-inspired interface and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor.

Other features include a 50-watt wireless charger (just one of these, I’m afraid), an 11-speaker Infinity sound system with headrest speakers, a camera-based driver attention monitor, 256-colour ambient lighting and a built-in ottoman and massage function on the very plush-looking front passenger seat.

Safety-wise, the L7 comes with a roof-mounted passenger airbag and a full range of driver assists, including a Level 2+ semi-autonomous driving capabilities similar to Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot. This enables the car to change lanes by itself, using the navigation system to help get it to its destination.

Prices of the Geely Galaxy L7 range from 125,700 (RM83,000) to 169,700 yuan (RM112,000). Would you get a Proton version of this if it ever comes to Malaysia? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

