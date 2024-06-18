Carro Malaysia’s first 4S centre launched in Seremban

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 18 2024 3:54 pm

Carro Malaysia has launched its first 4S centre located in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, expanding its network of facilities which includes 10 Retail Experience Centres, 27 inspection centres, five service centres and two refurbishment centres across the country.

With a built-up area spanning 43,000 square feet, the two-storey 4S centre features a showroom floor that can display up to six vehicles, a sales office and customer lounges. Customers can also collect and take photos of their Carro Certified vehicles at the facility’s official delivery bays.

To meet the aftersales needs of customers, the facility is integrated with Carro Care programme, which is backed by Carro’s technology and Jardine Cycle and Carriage’s technical expertise. In addition to vehicle maintenance, customers can also expect high-quality bodywork and paint restoration services, helmed by Japanese paint master Junpei Yamamoto, Carro Care’s head of body and paint services.

With eight service bays and a dedicated spray paint booth, the new 4S centre has the capacity to service between 250 and 300 cars as well as handle up to 50 body and paint jobs monthly. Services are offered to all vehicle owners, even if they do not own a Carro Certified car.

“4S centres historically have been reserved for brand-specific dealerships and distributors. However, we really want every used car owner to have the opportunity to step into a 4S building and experience the same level of care, detail and transparency,” said Carro Malaysia CEO Derrick Eng.

“We’re reshaping the landscape for used cars and aftersales services with our technology, certified experts, equipment as well as OEM and quality spare parts – all to give our customers quality cars that are as good as new,” he added.

Meanwhile, transport minister Anthony Loke, who was present to officiate the facility, said, “road safety is paramount and it’s essential that all vehicles, especially used cars, are fit for the road. As a market leader, Carro has taken the lead to not only standardise their inspection process across the country, but also enhance the process with their own technologies. This is the gold standard that all used car marketplaces should achieve.”

The new Carro 4S centre in Seremban is located at 340, Jln Haruan 2, Oakland Industrial Park, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. It is open daily from 9.30am to 8.30pm.

