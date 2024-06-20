smart Malaysia introduces smartCare after-sales service programme, includes live battery monitoring

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / By Jonathan Lee / June 20 2024 4:03 pm

smart distributor Pro-Net has announced a new smartCare after-sales service programme, said to be designed to “ensure the roadworthiness of all smart vehicles and provide proactive support to existing smart owners.”

The highlight of smart’s after-sales ecosystem is the Live High Voltage Battery Monitoring system, already built into the latest smart EVs. This monitors the battery health in real time and sends alerts of potential issues to smart Central in China, enabling necessary proactive actions to be taken to maintain optimal performance and reliability.

Pro-Net has also partnered with local battery repair services to facilitate battery management. This allows the company to make fast, eco-friendly repairs by reusing functional components, minimising downtime and the environmental impact.

Its local repair partner centre is said to be staffed by battery technicians that all carry a qualified certificate of training. Meanwhile, smart’s after-sales team consists of highly-trained EV experts supported by smart Central. They are claimed to undergo continuous training and have up-to-date knowledge of EV technology.

In terms of parts, Pro-Net has more than 3,000 SKUs and over 10,000 parts in stock, reducing wait times and enhancing service efficiency, making for quick car repairs. The company also claims it is the only brand in Malaysia to feature a dedicated battery room for safe and secure battery storage and operations.

Pro-Net also has body and paint repair centres in Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur and Penang, capable of handling insurance claims, windscreen replacement and body painting and repair. Genuine parts are of course used to maintain quality and warranty coverage. All ten smart outlets are equipped with AC and DC chargers.

“We are thrilled to introduce smartCare, a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional after-sales service and support to our valued customers,” said smart Malaysia CEO Zhang Qiang. “Our objective is to ensure that every smart vehicle is roadworthy and that our owners receive the proactive, reliable service they deserve. With smartCare, we are setting a new standard in the Electric vehicle segment by providing stringent quality benchmarks to bolster customer confidence in owning an all-electric vehicle. We combine advanced technology, environmental responsibility, and unparalleled customer care.”

