Pasar malam traders plan to increase food prices, with some saying RM200 monthly diesel aid is not enough

While the government’s fuel subsidy rationalisation programme, which began with the switch to a targeted diesel subsidy on June 10, continues to provide monthly financial assistance to a considerable number of users under the Budi Individual and Budi Agri-Commodity categories, it seems that there are those for which the RM200 cash assistance isn’t enough to offset the increased spend for the fuel, which is now priced at RM3.35 per litre.
Small-scale traders and businesses are among these. As The Star reports, pasar malam food traders are reportedly planning to increase prices following the diesel hike, to offset the extra they now have to spend on the fuel.
According to Pasar Malam Bumiputera Shah Alam and Klang chairman Kamarul Nizam, some of their night market traders intend to increase prices by July 1. He however added that the quantum of the increase has yet to be determined, as traders were still waiting to see how the new diesel prices would impact them.
Meanwhile, petty traders and Jalan Cemur Kuala Lumpur night market chairman Moganae Sundram said the government’s RM200 Budi Madani cash assistance is insufficient to cover the increased fuel costs. As an example, the fishmonger said he uses a pick-up truck to transport his fish from Perak to Kuala Lumpur and now has to spend an additional RM600 on diesel.
He said he would not increase prices yet, as his competitors have no plans to do so. “If I increase prices now, I would lose out to those selling cheaper,” he said. However, he believed it is only a matter of time before there would be an increase in prices. He added that other traders, including those selling vegetables and using their own transport to ferry goods from wholesalers, were also affected.
Things are somewhat better over at the larger scale land transport and logistics end, where the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) 1.0 and 2.0 schemes provide subsidised diesel to a total of 33 types of land transport vehicles.
According to Malaysian Bakery, Biscuit, Confectionery, Mee and Kuay Teow Merchants Association president Chaang Tuck Cheong, prices of related goods have remained unchanged because several sectors, particularly food and logistics, continue to enjoy targeted diesel subsidies.
However, he said that it has not been smooth sailing, as there had been instances where lorry drivers were unable to use their fleet cards to refuel due to system glitches. “Drivers have to pay cash upfront, and they may not be able to claim it back,” he said. Also, while the fleet card provides more than enough diesel to cover monthly usage for users, Chaang said a clearer projection would come about when claims are processed.
Comments
Pick up truck spends additional RM600/Rm3.35 (179L) for 250km from Ipoh to KL distance? > Seriously that is some special 250km/179L = 1.4Km/L drive efficiency diesel truck that one uses to ‘take my money’
My suggestion is that whenever they say they incur more cost of doing business and not enough subsidies, let’s make a calculation for each complaint and show the math.
What do u think the fish drink during the trip?
Apa apa alasan , Peniaga yg tamak akan tamat business dgn hutang lapok.
These traders expect free diesel instead kah?
If everything in the world got free also not enough maaa
Selalu banyak alasan untuk menaikkan harga tapi bila harga telur turun, harga makanan langsung tak turun. Boikotlah peniaga-peniaga yang manaikkan harga melulu. Tengok kesan terhadap Mekdi dan Starbucks. Kita sebagai pengguna boleh menjatuhkan peniaga-peniaga tamak ni. Bismillah
Yes, you can. And maybe people will stop buying. Or less people would buy. It’s always a double edged sword.
You can also
▪︎ source better
▪︎ restructure your inputs
▪︎ restructure your manpower
▪︎ reduce serving size (and inform customers)
Skin the cat using a different method. But don’t use a strategy that may kill your business if deployed.
If you want to increase price, even gov give you RM 2000 you can also say not enough cover.
Not all pasar malam traders using diesel. Most of it drive old Nissan Vanette or Toyota Liteace or old proton. These vehicles are using petrol not diesel. Some business players are trying to take advantage of this situation. I may understand for those using diesel lorry but it cannot be an excuse to increase price totally. Even karipap is fried using cooking oil and not diesel.
Most of the foodcourts have preemptively increased prices by at least 50 sen for food /drinks.
By the time petrol is floated to Rm3.50/litre..can u imagine the carnage? All Hell will break loose.
IT is said deserving rakyat should be given bantuan from the diesel savings.How come the rich is given the latest eggs subsidy?
Why not progressively increase fuel prices over 24 months,instead all at one go? It is like giving chemo,radiation,surgery all at one go.No wonder prices are spiralling upwards like fatty Kim’s ballistic missiles.
PMX,if this continues…there will only be 2 classes,left B40 and T20. The M40s have dropped and merged with the B40,becoming the new B80.
Boycott pasar malam!
minyak naik, harga mesti kasi naik. i want to see how Madani government tackle inflation. and see how they improve malaysia else the door is open for madani government.
when go pasar malam, just ask “are you driving diesel vehicle?” if not, expect no price increase, obviously you will know which seller is sincere or just bloody money sucker.
if their vehicle is diesel, then bring your calculator there to see whether the increment percentile is tally with diesel price increase
When the buying stop, pasar malam scammers will stop increasing price