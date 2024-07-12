2024 Honda NSS250 Malaysian launch, RM25,888

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 12 2024 12:02 pm

2024 Honda NSS250 Malaysia – Candy Syrah Wine Red

Entering the Malaysia quarter-litre premium scooter market is the 2024 Honda NSS250, priced at RM25,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Known as the Forza 250 in Indonesia and Japan, for Malaysia the NSS250 comes in three colours – Mat Gun Powder Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray and Candy Syrah Wine Red.

Market rivals for the NSS250 in the domestic market include its direct competitor, the Yamaha XMax 250, priced at RM24,498 recommended retail. Other options in the 250 cc scooter class include the WMoto RT3S at RM17,888 and the WMoto RT2, tagged at RM16,888, as well as the Modenas Elegan EX 250, priced at RM16,997.

Power for the NSS250 comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC four-stroke, four-valve

engine with eSP+, displacing 249.5 cc. From the catalogue, the NSS250 gets 22.79 hp at 7,750 rm with a maximum torque of 24 Nm at 6,250 rpm, delivered to the rear wheel by CVT gearbox and belt drive.

2024 Honda NSS250 Malaysia – Pearl Smoky Grey

As befits a premium scooter, the NSS250 comes with an electrically adjustable windshield. The windshield moves through a range of 180 mm, allowing for height adjustment to suit a variety of rider heights and riding speeds.

Other riding conveniences include smart key operation, USB-C charging located in the front cowl pocket and Emergency Stop System (ESS) that flashes the hazard lights during hard braking. There is a 48-litre storage compartment located under the seat, capable of storing two full-face helmets.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a.k.a traction control, is standard equipment as is two-channel ABS. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with a 265 mm diameter disc on the front with two-piston calliper and 240 mm disc at the back with single-piston calliper.

2024 Honda NSS250 Malaysia – Mat Gun Powder Black Metallic

For suspension, the NSS250 gets non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers in the rear. The NSS rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, shod with 120/70 and 140/70 tyres, front and rear, respectively.

The NSS250 carries 11.7-litres of fuel in the tank. Seat height is set at 780 mm while weight is claimed to be 185 kg.

