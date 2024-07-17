2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 world launch

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 17 2024 10:52 am

Getting its world reveal is the 2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, coming in a retro roadster style. Royal Enfield will offer three variants of the Guerrilla 450 dubbed Flash, Dash and Analog.

Following Royal Enfield’s practice for model variants, the Flash will come with two colours – Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon. Meanwhile, the Dash is offered in Gold Dip and Playa Back while the Analogue has two schemes on offer – Smoke Silver and Playa Black.

The Guerrilla 450 is the second motorcycle from Royal Enfield based on the Sherpa 450 engine, the first being the Himalayan 450. Designed as a “do anything” motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 features retro styling in the form of the single round headlight, upright riding position and minimum of bodywork.

Power for the Guerrilla 450 comes from the Sherpa 450 single, displacing 452 cc and controlled by ride-by-wire throttle. Power is rated at 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with a maximum torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Suspension in the front of the Guerrilla 450 uses conventional telescopic forks, non-adjustable, while the rear end is held up with a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock. This gives 140 mm and 150 mm of suspension travel, front and rear, respectively.

Braking is with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with a 310 mm diameter disc in front with two-piston calliper and a 270 mm disc at the rear. Wheel sizing is 17-inches, with 120/70 front tyre and 160/60 rear, tubeless on cast alloy wheels.

Aside from the colour options, the different Guerrilla 450 models are differentiated by the instrument cluster. The Flash and Dash come with Royal Enfield’s Tripper TFT display, featuring Google Maps and a 2.4/5 Ghz Wifi 5 chipset for connectivity to the rider’s smartphone while the Analog gets a combination digital-analogue display while the Tripper LCD display is optional.

Weight for the Guerrilla 450 is listed at 183 kg while seat height is set at 780 mm. In Malaysia, direct market rival to the Guerrilla 450 is the Triumph Speed 400, priced at RM26,900 as well as the Modenas Dominar 400 at RM15,797, KTM 390 Duke at RM31,800 and Honda CB350RS at RM20,500.

