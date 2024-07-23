No plans to rationalise RON95 subsidy yet – Anwar

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 23 2024 10:48 am

No, the rationalisation of RON 95 petrol subsidy will not begin anytime soon. That’s what prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated, stating yet again that any plans for it remains off the table for now, as The Star reports.

He said that this was because the government wants to ensure the public fully understands the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies. “The matter has not been discussed. We will deal with the diesel issue first, to give better and the right explanation. This is necessary because sometimes, certain parties will spin the issue,” he said.

Earlier this month, Anwar had said that there was no policy paper yet on the implementation of the subsidy rationalisation of RON 95 petrol, but stated that the removal of subsidies for RON 95 petrol should have been carried out a long time ago, even though it was not easy to do so.

He said rationalisation of fuel subsidies was necessary to balance the need between increasing government revenue and paying off national debt. The removal of blanket subsidies are part of the various measures being taken to boost government revenue, including prudent spending and borrowing only when necessary for development purposes.

“Other efforts include more efficient manner of enforcing the law and taxation efforts. If we don’t do it, our revenue will not increase, but our debt will continue to rise,” he said.

