July 2024 Malaysian vehicle sales up by 24% – MAA

Posted in Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / August 16 2024 4:52 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of July 2024, which saw a total of 71,730 vehicles being delivered to customers. According to the association, this is 24% higher than the 58,046 units recorded for June 2024.

A longer working month and new model launches were mentioned as reasons behind the increase in vehicle sales. On the latter, last month saw brands such as Mercedes-Benz, smart, MINI, Great Wall Motor, Jaecoo, Lexus, Neta and Suzuki add to their line-ups, although some models were introduced closer to the end of the month.

In terms of year-over-year changes, the number of vehicles sold in July 2024 is 11% higher than the 64,790 units recorded in the corresponding month in 2023. Similarly, total industry volume for the first seven months of this year is at 462,088 units, which is 7% higher than the same corresponding period last year that saw 430,966 registrations.

For the month of August 2024, the association expects sales to maintain its momentum, backed by promotional campaigns introduced by some car companies in conjunction with the upcoming National Day.

