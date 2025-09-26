GWM Ora 5 officially revealed – BYD Atto 3-rivalling EV SUV with Good Cat looks and interior, 204 PS

In Cars, GWM, International News / by Jonathan Lee / September 26 2025 6:58 pm

Having been leaked in a filing with the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) two weeks ago, the GWM Ora 5 has officially been revealed. The first new model from the Ora sub-brand since 2022’s Ora 07, this electric SUV fills a giant hole in GWM’s EV lineup – frankly surprising given the firm’s off-roader bent.

Looking very much akin to a Good Cat on stilts, the Ora 5 sports many of its smaller sibling’s design cues, such as the ovoid headlights, organic surfacing and full-width “dawn” taillights imprinted in the rear windscreen for a cleaner rear end design. The car also sports the wide centre air intake and vertical corner inlets introduced on the facelifted Good Cat.

However, the Ora 5’s body is less rounded, and the glasshouse (predictably topped by roof rails) is also longer and more upright, so it doesn’t share the same body as the hatch.

Inside, the Ora 5 again borrows plenty from the Good Cat, particularly the pill-shaped dashboard design and the toggle switches below the centre air vents. But while the Good Cat’s centre console takes the form of an island, the 5’s unit is more conventional, with a single smartphone holder (with a Qi wireless charger, of course) and space for two cupholders, an armrest, a single rear air vent and a drawer for rear storage.

As per the facelifted Good Cat, the 5 uses GWM’s latest Coffee OS infotainment system, with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 14.6-inch floating centre touchscreen. The car also boasts a 1.65-inch square metre panoramic glass roof that blocks 99% of UV light, a passenger seat with not only 128 degrees of recline but also an ottoman, and 33 storage spaces throughout.

Chinese automotive portal Autohome – which also shot some of these photos – reports that the car measures 4,471mm long, 1,833mm wide and 1,641mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,720mm, making it nearly 250 mm longer than the Good Cat around the same size as a BYD Atto 3. Power comes from a 204 PS (150 kW) motor mated to a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery of unspecified capacity.

What do you think – would you like to see the Ora 5 launched in Malaysia to revitalise GWM’s flagging EV lineup? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

