Honda Malaysia turns 25 this year – up to RM1 mil in rewards, prizes; six lucky draw cars, rebates, vouchers

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Gerard Lye / October 2 2025 2:07 pm

Honda Malaysia was established on November 15, 2000, and to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, the company is introducing its ‘Because of You’ campaign to express its gratitude to Malaysians for their trust and support.

Through this campaign, which runs from October 1 to December 31 this year, the company is offering the biggest rewards and lucky draw prizes in its history, worth up to RM1 million. On the latter, you can stand to win one of six units of Honda models, including the WR-V RS, City RS, City Hatchback RS, Civic RS, HR-V (V variant) and CR-V e:HEV RS, along with Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) rebates.

All you need to do is test drive or register any Honda model at any authorised dealership nationwide within the campaign period to receive at least one lucky draw entry. According to the company, there’s no limit on how many entries you can obtain, so your odds are better if you collect more entries. Two winners will be announced each month on Honda Malaysia’s official Facebook page and through its dealer network.

Next up, the campaign also includes the ‘Honda Loyalist & Loyalist Plus Programme’, which offers up to RM2,000 cash rebate or service vouchers for existing Honda owners, their family members and even Honda motorcycle owners.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a Honda, there’s the ‘Upgrader Programme’ that provides up to RM1,500 in cash rebate or service vouchers, applicable for the City and WR-V. Government servants gets to enjoy an additional RM1,500 cash rebate when they purchase a City, Civic or HR-V within the three-month campaign – these programmes apply to cars registered between October 1 and 31 this year.

Additionally, customers can enjoy a special trade-in programme through Honda Certified Used Cars (HCUC) at selected dealerships. Flexible financing options will also be available, plus there is an aftersales discount of 25% on selected parts such as the belt alternator, link stabiliser, lower arm and shock absorber.

“2025 marks a meaningful milestone for Honda Malaysia since our establishment in 2000. Over the past 25 years, our journey has been shaped by both challenges and achievements. Guided by our ‘Challenging Spirit’, we have grown into a full-fledged marque, one that remains committed to Malaysians and to being a company that society wants to exist,” said Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Narushi Yazaki.

We are deeply grateful to our valued customers for their unwavering trust in Honda, which has been the driving force behind our success. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Malaysian government for its continued support. Together with our dealers and stakeholders, this strong support has enabled us to maintain our number one position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for 11 consecutive years. The 25th anniversary “Because of You” Campaign is our way of expressing gratitude and saying terima kasih to Malaysians,” he added.

