Mazda Malaysia Vendors’ Association states support for MITI policy in electric vehicle localisation

In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mazda / by Mick Chan / June 10 2026 2:32 pm

The Mazda Malaysia Vendors’ Association (MMVA) has issued a statement in support of the direction taken by the ministry of trade and industry (MITI) that places emphasis on localisation, capability development and long-term industrial resilience.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting automakers, including Mazda Malaysia, which continue to expand localisation in alignment with Malaysia’s national policy, and expressed appreciation for MITI’s engagement with industry players, and its “dedication to building a competitive and future-ready automotive sector.”

It stated that MITI’s latest policy framework for fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles reflects a clear commitment to strengthening the nation’s manufacturing ecosystem, by encouraging local participation, technology transfer and meaningful investment from foreign automakers.

The statement by MMVA continued to say that for vendors supporting Mazda’s operations in Malaysia, the direction by MITI “aligns with long-standing efforts to build a capable and competitive local supply chain”, and that “MITI’s policy reinforces this shared belief that Malaysia’s automotive future is strongest when its local supply chain grows together.”

“MITI’s direction provides a clear pathway for Malaysian vendors to grow alongside the nation’s transition into the EV era. We welcome policies that encourage foreign automakers to invest in local assembly, technology transfer, and meaningful industrial participation. These measures strengthen our capabilities, uplift our workforce, and ensure that Malaysian vendors remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape,” the association stated.

Last month, MITI stated that the new regulations were focused on developing the local automotive ecosystem by encouraging foreign brands to set up CKD local assembly operations and work with local suppliers, and not just to protect national carmakers Proton and Perodua.

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