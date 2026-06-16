G65 BMW X5 – new teasers show Neue Klasse styling; petrol, PHEV and EV outputs revealed before debut

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 16 2026 5:45 pm

The fifth-generation (G65) BMW X5 edges nearer to its debut, with the German carmaker announcing that development of its upcoming Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has reached the final straight. We also get some new teaser images that reveal more design cues that will be present on the SUV, which will first be presented as an electric vehicle (EV).

As you can clearly see, there’s a clear link to the first wave of the Neue Klasse, namely the iX3. Commonalities include the four diagonal light bars that make up the front lighting signature and what should be a tall and narrow kidney grille. As for the rear, the taillights are split by what is likely by a BMW logo in the middle of the tailgate.

Interestingly, and as seen on an earlier prototype, the X5 doesn’t appear to have handles on the doors. Instead, it gets “winglets” near the pillars, which is something seen on the Skytop and Speedtop concepts previously – the Ford Mustang Mach-E also has an identical setup.

As mentioned at the start, the G65 X5 will first debut as an EV. This will be the iX5, with other powertrains planned being petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hydrogen, the last of which will arrive in 2028 as BMW’s first-ever series production model to be powered by the alternative fuel. Worth pointing out that the X5 will be the first BMW production model to be marketed with a choice of five different drive system technologies.

Running through the powertrains, the iX5 will feature an 800-volt electrical architecture with battery packs that have usable energy content of either 144 kWh in the United States and 141 kWh in the European Union. The company says the iX5 60 xDrive variant will boast the largest high-voltage battery ever fitted to a BMW EV, and the dual-motor setup is rated at 578 PS (570 hp or 425 kW).

Both the EV and hydrogen versions of the X5 will get the Heart of Joy featuring BMW Dynamic Performance Control, which is BMW’s driving stack developed fully in-house to handle all driving-related system, including energy recuperation. Other variants mentioned in the release include the petrol X5 40 xDrive with 400 PS (394 hp or 294 kW) as well as the plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive with 490 PS (483 hp or 360 kW).

In terms of kit, the X5 will be offered with up to 23-inch wheels and adaptive dampers, with Adaptive Chassis Control Professional available as an option for EV and PHEV variants. This includes two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) and active roll stabilisation. On the matter of driver assistance, BMW says the X5 will get SAE Level 2 systems

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