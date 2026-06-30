2027 BMW X5 – G65 gains Neue Klasse looks and tech, X headlights; 800V iX5 EV with 845 km WLTP range

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / June 30 2026 11:00 pm

It’s hard to overstate just how important the X5 is to BMW. As arguably the progenitor of the sporting SUV – although Porsche would like to have a word – this leviathan opened a new revenue stream for the once maker of staid but dynamically able sedans, paving the way for the litany of X models to follow. Want to know how Munich became the crossover juggernaut it is today? You have this car to thank.

Entering its fifth generation in 27 years, the X5 now bears the codename G65 – a moniker previously synonymous with rival Mercedes-Benz’s own 4×4 icon, the G-Class. This might not sound like much, but it’s a crucial denominator, because while this car may look like BMW’s newfangled Neue Klasse – and carry all the necessary tech – it isn’t built on a dedicated EV platform like the new iX3 and i3, both of which come with codenames starting with “NA”.

Like all other G-series BMWs, the new X5 is based on the outgoing Cluster Architecture (CLAR), albeit a redeveloped version that allows the fitment of not only the usual petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains but also an electric motor and battery – creating the first-ever iX5. The iX5 Hydrogen, the carmaker’s first series-production hydrogen-powered model, will join the lineup in 2028.

We were told during the preview event in Munich earlier this year that the new X5’s sheer size meant that the packaging benefits of the Neue Klasse architecture were not required here, and that it was more beneficial to have all powertrain variants built on the same platform. It’s certainly an imposing machine – measuring 4,994 mm long, a full 2,000 mm wide and 1,742 mm tall, this car is 59 mm longer, four millimetres narrower and 23 mm lower than before, with the entire added length going into the 3,035 mm wheelbase.

Having successfully avoided the “Russian doll” effect that its cars exhibited back in the ’90s, BMW has seemingly made the distinctive Neue Klasse design language a key feature of its newest models. The X5 looks all the world like a scaled-up iX3, albeit with a longer rear overhang and chunkier fenders for a more muscular look, along with a greater use of body colour to lend a sense of elegance.

The front end retains the tapered gloss black panels and slim kidney grilles that harken back to the original Neue Klasse models of the ’70s, albeit with slightly larger centre openings in line with the X5’s greater size. Lighting is the main battleground of car design today, and aside from the usual illuminated fascia, the big news is the striking X graphic that forms the daytime running lights and the indicators.

Notwithstanding the fact that it would’ve been cool to have five X’s instead of four – both to symbolise the X5 and the fifth generation of the seminal SUV – this is quite the showy design cue not unlike Mercedes’ crass star headlights. It won’t be to everyone’s tastes, and that’s before we mention a heavy resemblance to the logo of a certain 140-character social media platform.

We should point out that while every car will feature the X graphic, BMW does acknowledge that certain cultures are sensitive to the cross, so it has made it possible to disable certain parts of the DRLs and simply show illuminated diagonal lines, just like on the iX3.

The lamps do hide a neat trick – the narrow slots in the X’s house the tiny projectors for the low beams, which is certainly impressive; the matrix high beams are located within the centre hexagons. The signature lighting is coloured yellow on the M60e, a cue first seen on the F90 M5 CS; this is the first time this element is being used on a halfway-house M Performance model.

The X5 with (left) and without the X graphic

Further controversy can be found down the sides of the car, where you’ll find no door handles at all, just winglets that control electronic releases à la the Volvo EX60. The company says that this system circumvents China’s impending ban on hidden door pulls because the car will activate a mechanical release in the event off a crash, enabling the door to be opened simply by pulling on the winglet. However, just like on the iX3 and i3, we expect actual Chinese-market cars to get proper door handles instead.

Around the back, the car receives iX3-style wide taillights, albeit with “wavy” light guides to help distinguish it from its smaller sibling. The X5 faithful will bemoan the loss of the Range Rover-style split tailgate, replaced by a single-piece unit. Wheel options start from 21 inches in diameter and rise to 23 inches for the first time, with 22s being standard on the M60e along with quad tailpipes. There’s also an optional “ceremonial” light carpet with welcome and goodbye animations.

Step inside through the optional automatic doors and the X5 continues in the vein of the iX3, sporting the same Panoramic iDrive display concept. This consists of a 17.9-inch parallelogram-shaped centre touchscreen, a full-width Panoramic Vision projection display and a separate head-up display, along with capacitive touch controls on the steering wheel (boo). And just like on the facelifted 7 Series, a 14.6-inch passenger touchscreen is available, although it’s optional here.

Perceived quality has taken a noticeable step up over the iX3, with optional BMW Individual Merino leather and Alcantara upholstery (wrapping the dash and the also-optional multifunction seats with ventilation, massage and neck cushions at the rear), crystal switchgear and even slate trim on the centre console – the first time BMW is using the stone finish. The animated ambient lighting is also hidden within the dash and has a cool 3D effect behind the translucent silvery plastic.

As is typical for the Neue Klasse, you get an odd steering wheel design with the spokes at the top and bottom, although you can opt for a more conventional M Sport ‘wheel. iPhone users rejoice – there’s a Qi2 fast magnetic wireless charger at the front and a magnetic holder accessory for the Travel and Comfort System (that’s the slot behind the front seat backs) for those at the rear.

As for audio, a 12-speaker, 280-watt sound system comes standard, while a 775-watt Bowers & Wilkins setup with 18 speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound support is optional. Unusually for the class, the new X5 offers no way to adjust the rear seat recline or to slide the pews fore and aft, but with its generous dimensions, space is certainly not an issue.

That goes for the boot, too, which offers 650 litres of luggage space (PHEVs get quite a bit less, at 525 litres), expandable to 1,850 litres with the rear seats folded. There’s also a front boot – a first for a CLAR-based EV – but it’s so small that BMW hasn’t bothered to provide an actual size figure as yet.

Aside from the aforementioned split tailgate, the new X5 also loses the seven-seat option introduced on the outgoing G05, clearly in a bid to upsell larger families into an X7. Also ditched is the G05’s novel powered tonneau cover that was able to stow itself into the boot floor.

From its market launch at the end of the year, the new X5 will be available in two combustion-engined flavours. The X5 40 petrol calls on the services of BMW’s venerable B58 3.0 litre turbo straight-six that produces 400 PS at 5,500 rpm and 540 Nm of torque from 1,950 to 4,800 rpm.

A 48-volt mild hybrid system provides 18 PS and 200 Nm of accelerative boost to raise peak torque to 580 Nm, and with an eight-speed ZF auto and standard xDrive all-wheel drive, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The 40d diesel swaps out the B58 for a B57 six-pot oil burner for total outputs of 313 PS and 670 Nm, with the century sprint taking slightly slower at 6.2 seconds.

These will be joined early next year by the PHEVs, with the 50e pairing a 313 PS/450 Nm B58 with a 197 PS/280 Nm electric motor for a total of 490 PS and 700 Nm, enabling it to hit 100 km/h in five seconds flat. A 26.5 kWh battery delivers a WLTP-rated pure electric range of between 86 and 102 km.

For the first time, the M Performance model is also a PHEV in the shape of that M60e, getting a more powerful 426 PS/540 Nm B58 for total system outputs of 612 PS and 800 Nm, blitzing the 100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds. Despite the extra performance, the EV range has barely dropped to between 81 and 98 km.

The electric iX5 60 will also debut, powered by twin motors that churn out 578 hp and 805 Nm, making it the second quickest to 100 km/h at 4.6 seconds. The big news is the NMC battery with a whopping 141 kW of nett capacity – the largest ever fitted to a BMW EV – enabling a WLTP range of between 645 and 845 km. The latter figure is further than what the iX3 50 can muster, albeit with a much smaller 108.7 kWh pack.

The car is also the first CLAR-based EV to inherit the Neue Klasse’s 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling DC fast charging at an even higher power than the iX3 and i3 at 460 kW. Even so, a 10 to 80% top up takes slightly longer at 23 minutes, purely due to the massive battery. It also supports up to 22 kW of AC charging for a full charge in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Set to be spawned from the iX5 will be the fuel cell-powered Hydrogen model, again developed in conjunction with Toyota. Its claim to fame will be its slimline hydrogen storage tanks – offering a total range o 750 km – that fit within the enclosure in the floor where the EV’s batteries sit, meaning that interior and luggage space will remain unchanged. It won’t be of any use to Malaysians, however – I mean, unless that Malaysian happens to be the Sarawak premier.

Under the skin, the new X5 rides on double wishbone front and five-link rear suspension, fitted with steel springs and adaptive dampers as standard; the iX5 gains the Neue Klasse’s awkwardly-named Heart of Joy central controller with Dynamic Performance Control.

The optional Adaptive Chassis Control adds air suspension and rear-wheel steering at up to 3.5 degrees, while the Professional version – only available on EV and PHEV models – gains active roll stabilisation. As per the Neue Klasse, the car gets a “soft stop” function for smoother braking.

In terms of safety, the new X5 comes as standard with the Driving Assistant Plus package that enables Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality, alongside an enhanced standard specification that includes autonomous emergency braking, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning.

The car is also available with highly-automated “Entry-2-Exit” hands-free highway and “Address-2-Address” city driving, both utilising an “extremely accurate” digital map and BMW’s Symbiotic Drive concept – the latter allows manual acceleration, steering and even braking inputs without disabling assistance. Park assist with AI-aided parking space detection comes as standard, with remote parking functionality offered as an option.

So that’s the new BMW X5, which is set to polarise and awe in equal measure. What do you think – is this a worthy successor to the acclaimed G05, or do those X’s put you off? Let us know in the comments.

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