G65 BMW X5 teased again before debut later today – Neue Klasse styling with X-shaped front light signature

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 30 2026 9:22 am

The fifth-generation (G65) BMW X5 has been teased again ahead of its confirmed debut later today, as per posts on the German automaker’s social media pages. This time, we’re shown a darkened view of the redesigned Sports Activity Vehicle’s (SAV) face, which is without any camouflage unlike previous prototypes. Despite the poor lighting, it’s clear to see that the upcoming X5 will adopt design cues also found on Neue Klasse models.

The new G65 will sport a kidney grille that is of a similar shape to those seen on the latest iX3, while also being considerably smaller than on the outgoing fourth-generation (G05) X5. Said grille is also illuminated for greater visual impact in the dark and accompanied by trailing light bars.

The latter leads into slim headlamps that feature an X-themed light signature to really emphasise the positioning of the G65 as an ‘X’ model. This is different from the iX3 that has diagonal light bars (appearing almost like hockey sticks or flags) in its clusters.

You’ll also find a “valley” that leads into the BMW badge on the bonnet, which is something the Neue Klasse models exhibit. While the bottom half of the face remains obscured, it should mimic the iX3 by having contrast surfacing and large intakes.

Similarly, we don’t get a shot of the X5’s rear, but it should feature a full-width light bar with the BMW badge perch in the middle of the tailgate. This is based on camouflaged prototypes that BMW shown previously that also reveal a lack of traditional door handles, with “winglets” reminiscent of those on the Skytop and Speedtop concepts serving as the door openers.

BMW has already said the G65 will first debut as an EV – likely called the iX5 – with other powertrains set to be offered being of the petrol, diesel plug-in hybrid and hydrogen variety. This would make the G65 the first BMW production model to be marketed with a choice of five different drive system technologies.

GALLERY: G65 BMW X5 prototype

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