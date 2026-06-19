2026 Nissan Kicks launched in Japan – all-new 2nd gen based on US model with e-Power AWD hybrid

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Jonathan Lee / June 19 2026 1:51 pm

The second-generation Nissan Kicks has finally been launched in its home market of Japan, some two years after it was revealed in the US. Unlike its predecessor, the new P16 model is built at the carmaker’s local Oppama plant rather than being imported from Samut Prakan in Thailand, as the factory there is still stuck building the facelifted version of the old P15.

Still, the Land of the Rising Sun has benefitted from the delay, as it’s the only market to receive the e-Power hybrid powertrain. This uses an electric front motor that produces 143 PS and 315 Nm of torque, as well as the Serena e-Power’s HR14DDe 1.4 litre direct-injected three-cylinder engine that functions solely as a generator, producing 98 PS and 115 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Nissan says the third-generation system, which makes its Japanese debut after launching in the Qashqai in Europe, is more compact thanks to its five-in-one (motor, generator, inverter, reducer and increaser) electric powertrain unit, which also reduces weight and increases rigidity. For the first time, there’s also an e-4orce all-wheel-drive variant that gains an additional 68 PS/140 Nm electric motor on the rear axle.

Based on the newer B-segment Common Modular Family (CMF-B) architecture that also underpins the Note, the new Kicks is also claimed to feature a stiffer body and upgraded suspension for more stable handling and lower vibration over rough roads. The e-4orce model combines torque vectoring by braking with a new Snow drive mode to increase driver confidence on slippery surfaces.

Despite remaining resolutely in the B-segment, the new Kicks is quite a bit larger than before. At 4,365 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall, the new car is 75 mm longer, 40 mm wider and ten millimetres taller, while its 2,655 mm wheelbase is 35 mm longer. Nissan says the increased dimensions provide class-leading shoulder room and rear legroom, as well as enlarging the boot.

The exterior design is as per what was shown in the US, with greater road presence thanks to the full-width grille that integrates neatly with the three-tier daytime running lights, sitting below the slim headlights. The whole setup is said to be inspired by the protective mask of an American football helmet.

Along the side, the gently muscled fenders provide a stronger stance, while the window line flicks up into the glazed D-pillars – replete with a subtle “Kicks” script – that give the car an in-vogue “floating roof” look. A simple horizontal shoulder line connects the headlights with the L-shaped taillights that feature a similar tiered design as the DRLs. A new colour called Resonance Blue is said to represent the e-Power’s system’s “advanced and clean nature.”

One feature unique to the Japanese model is the gloss black body cladding on the range-topping trim; other models get regular plastic with a three-dimensional chequered pattern on the lower cladding, which Nissan says was inspired by sports shoes. Beneath it, you’ll find 170 mm of ground clearance, which is quite a bit less than what you’d find on the American version.

The interior of the new Kicks said to be designed to “cocoon” the occupants, which sit on Zero Gravity seats at the front and rear for the first time. The slim dashboard design, trimmed in fabric and faux leather, is dominated by a widescreen display panel that houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, joined by another 12.3-inch touchscreen with built-in Google services.

Available features include a ten-speaker Bose Personal Plus sound system (including headrest speakers at the front), capacitive touch air-con controls and a panoramic glass sunroof. The latter has a thinner design to free up more headroom and a new slide mechanism that reduces wind noise when open. Elsewhere, the cupholders were designed to fit coffee tumblers, while larger tumblers can be stored in the door cards.

The Kicks continues to come with Nissan’s ProPilot suite of safety features, including Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality. Autonomous emergency braking performance has improved with better detection of pedestrians, oncoming traffic and crossing traffic at junctions, while blind spot warning with collision avoidance and rear cross traffic alert have also been added. The 360-degree camera setup also gains new view options, such as “transparent bonnet” and 3D views.

Closer to home, Edaran Tan Chong Malaysia (ETCM) will likely eschew this latest model in favour of the facelifted P15 that was introduced in Thailand earlier this year. That’s because we currently get our Kicks from the Land of Smiles, although given that ETCM’s only big launch this year is the already long-delayed X-Trail, we don’t expect to see the car here until next year at the earliest.

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